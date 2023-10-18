Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

18 OCTOBER, 2023

Shiva Rajkumar & Mohanlal in Kannappa?

Kannada legend Shiva Rajkumar is making headlines these days for his upcoming movie, Ghost

Shiva Rajkumar 

Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter

Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that the actor is soon joining the stellar star cast of Kannappa. 

Reports

Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter

According to the reports, Shiva Rajkumar is doing a prominent role in Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus, Kannappa. However, there have been no official announcement on the same yet

Prominent Role

Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter

Kannappa is the dream project of actor Vishnu Manchu. The period drama is based on the story of Shiva's biggest follower, Bhakta Kannappa

Kannappa

Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram 

Reportedly, actor Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. It will be his cameo appearance 

Prabhas As Lord Shiva

Image: IMDb 

The Jawan actress is likely to be donning the role of Goddess Parvati in Kannappa. It will be her cameo role

Nayanthara as Parvati

Image: IMDb 

Moreover, Mohanlal is also reportedly playing a prominent role in the film. However, an official confirmation on these speculations are awaited

Mohanlal

Image: IMDb 

The film is bankrolled by Mohan Babu, under the banners 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments. Mohan Babu is also doing a cameo in the film 

Mohan Babu

Image: IMDb 

Mahabharata fame Mukesh Kumar Singh is helming the big budget project. The shooting is presently going on in full swing in New Zealand 

Direction & Shooting

Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram 

It will be a big Pan-India release. The film might debut at the theaters in the second half of 2024

Pan India

Video: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram 

