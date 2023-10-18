Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
18 OCTOBER, 2023
Shiva Rajkumar & Mohanlal in Kannappa?
Kannada legend Shiva Rajkumar is making headlines these days for his upcoming movie, Ghost
Shiva Rajkumar
Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter
Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that the actor is soon joining the stellar star cast of Kannappa.
Reports
Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter
According to the reports, Shiva Rajkumar is doing a prominent role in Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus, Kannappa. However, there have been no official announcement on the same yet
Prominent Role
Image: Shiva Rajkumar's Twitter
Kannappa is the dream project of actor Vishnu Manchu. The period drama is based on the story of Shiva's biggest follower, Bhakta Kannappa
Kannappa
Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
Reportedly, actor Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. It will be his cameo appearance
Prabhas As Lord Shiva
Image: IMDb
The Jawan actress is likely to be donning the role of Goddess Parvati in Kannappa. It will be her cameo role
Nayanthara as Parvati
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Mohanlal is also reportedly playing a prominent role in the film. However, an official confirmation on these speculations are awaited
Mohanlal
Image: IMDb
The film is bankrolled by Mohan Babu, under the banners 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments. Mohan Babu is also doing a cameo in the film
Mohan Babu
Image: IMDb
Mahabharata fame Mukesh Kumar Singh is helming the big budget project. The shooting is presently going on in full swing in New Zealand
Direction & Shooting
Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
It will be a big Pan-India release. The film might debut at the theaters in the second half of 2024
Pan India
Video: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
