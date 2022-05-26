Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 27, 2022

Shivangi Joshi approved hairstyles

Bun with floral décor

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is among the most popular names on social media. The actress has beautiful hair and loves to try different hairstyles. Here she looks elegant in a simple bun with floral accessories

Long ponytail

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

For the look, Shivangi Joshi has sported a cute hairband and tied he hair in a sleek ponytail

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant has sported a fringe hairstyle for her chopped hair. The look is perfect for her stylish western outfit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Fringe hairstyle

For this traditional look, her hair has been braided from her front part of her head with a puffy detail at the back and ponytail. She has middle parting and wavy flicks on both sides

Front brait ponytail

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Messy bun

Shivangi Joshi looks spectacular in her curly hair loose and messy bun. The curly flicks on her face make her face look more beautiful

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Side braids

For the traditional look, she has braided her hair from side parting and at the end braided all her hair with it. She paired it with traditional jewellery and it is looks very beautiful on her

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress had got fringed looks some time back and her new look is getting a lot of attention. She looks adorable in the hairstyle

Fringe look

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi is looking very cute in the two high side buns. It has middle partings and small flicks and this girly looks is perfect on her

Double side buns

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Partial tie up

The actress has sported a simple hairstyle where she ties up her hair partially and left her long and curly hair open. Her long and curly hair are very beautiful

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

In the look, the actress looks beautiful in a gown, which she has paired with a neat bun and beautiful shimmery hair accessory

Beautiful hair accessory with bun

