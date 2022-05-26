Shivangi Joshi approved hairstyles

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is among the most popular names on social media. The actress has beautiful hair and loves to try different hairstyles. Here she looks elegant in a simple bun with floral accessories
Long ponytail
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
For the look, Shivangi Joshi has sported a cute hairband and tied he hair in a sleek ponytail
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant has sported a fringe hairstyle for her chopped hair. The look is perfect for her stylish western outfit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Fringe hairstyle
For this traditional look, her hair has been braided from her front part of her head with a puffy detail at the back and ponytail. She has middle parting and wavy flicks on both sides
Front brait ponytail
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Messy bun
Shivangi Joshi looks spectacular in her curly hair loose and messy bun. The curly flicks on her face make her face look more beautiful
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Side braids
For the traditional look, she has braided her hair from side parting and at the end braided all her hair with it. She paired it with traditional jewellery and it is looks very beautiful on her
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress had got fringed looks some time back and her new look is getting a lot of attention. She looks adorable in the hairstyle
Fringe look
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi is looking very cute in the two high side buns. It has middle partings and small flicks and this girly looks is perfect on her
Double side buns
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Partial tie up
The actress has sported a simple hairstyle where she ties up her hair partially and left her long and curly hair open. Her long and curly hair are very beautiful
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
In the look, the actress looks beautiful in a gown, which she has paired with a neat bun and beautiful shimmery hair accessory
Beautiful hair accessory with bun
