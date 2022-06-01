Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi in red outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 01, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the entertainment industry. In the pictures, she looks gorgeous in heavy work red lehenga. It has golden work with a symmetrical pattern

Bridal look

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Balika Vadhu actress looks beautiful in red embroidery work lehenga, which she has paired with chandbalis and plain necklace

Red embroidery lehenga

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks elegant in the collared red and white checkered midi dress. She paired it with hoop earrings

Red checkered dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi looks lovely in the shimmery red gown. It had a shimmery top with a flared net skirt design

Red shimmery gown

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks stunning in the red bodycon mini dress. It is a high neck and full sleeve dress. Shivangi is seen flaunting her curves in the look

Bright red bodycon dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi has sported an Indian traditional wear in form of a red self work suit. It has some design in the front part

Red designer suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks very cute in the dark red off shoulder layered and frilled dress. There is a halter neck design for stylish appeal

Flared off shoulder dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks fabulous in the brigh red buttoned jumpsuit. There are slit and flared pants

Stylish Jumpsuit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks chic in the bold look with the off shoulder crop top which she had paired with white denims and red lipstick

Off-shoulder crop top

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks marvellous in simple red saree with ombre effect and shimmery borders. She paired the look with a simple red blouse

Ombre style saree

