Shivangi Joshi in red outfits
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 01, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the entertainment industry. In the pictures, she looks gorgeous in heavy work red lehenga. It has golden work with a symmetrical pattern
Bridal look
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Balika Vadhu actress looks beautiful in red embroidery work lehenga, which she has paired with chandbalis and plain necklace
Red embroidery lehenga
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks elegant in the collared red and white checkered midi dress. She paired it with hoop earrings
Red checkered dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi looks lovely in the shimmery red gown. It had a shimmery top with a flared net skirt design
Red shimmery gown
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks stunning in the red bodycon mini dress. It is a high neck and full sleeve dress. Shivangi is seen flaunting her curves in the look
Bright red bodycon dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi has sported an Indian traditional wear in form of a red self work suit. It has some design in the front part
Red designer suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks very cute in the dark red off shoulder layered and frilled dress. There is a halter neck design for stylish appeal
Flared off shoulder dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks fabulous in the brigh red buttoned jumpsuit. There are slit and flared pants
Stylish Jumpsuit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks chic in the bold look with the off shoulder crop top which she had paired with white denims and red lipstick
Off-shoulder crop top
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks marvellous in simple red saree with ombre effect and shimmery borders. She paired the look with a simple red blouse
Ombre style saree
