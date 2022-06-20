Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi slays in black outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 20, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks adorable in the black puffy sleeves playsuit. It has white floral print all over it. She paired it with a cute feathery headband

  Black floral playsuit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks very stylish yet comfortable in black full sleeves top and shorts sets. It has multivcolor floral print all over it. She paired it with a black baseball cap

Black comfy co-ords

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks fabulous on black shimmery and net design short dress. She paired it with black boots and silver earrings

 Shimmery short dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks fashionable dive in black lacy design deep neck dress with net details in the lower part. She paired it with a shimmery cap

  Net flared dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi looks charming in black full sleeved Anarkali suit with golden gota work on it. She paired the look with a long braided ponytail and long earrings

  Elegant Anarkali suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi has sported a black short dress with halter neck design. Her beautiful long curls are accentuating the look. The actress has also work thigh length boots

  Halter neck dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress seems ready to workout as she black full sleeves crop and tights. She looks fabulous in active wear

  Full length co-ords

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks like an ethnic dive as she has sported heavy work black and gold work floor length suit. She paired it with dupatta and traditional jewellery

  Floor length suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in the strappy shoulders shimmery gown with a slit detail at the bottoms. She paired it with black heels and studded statement earrings

  Shimmery slit gown

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks date night ready with the fashionable short dress. It has multicolor floral embroidery all over it, adding to the beauty of the dress

   Floral mini dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: KKK12's Kanika Mann in crop tops

Click Here