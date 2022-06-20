Heading 3
Shivangi Joshi slays in black outfits
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks adorable in the black puffy sleeves playsuit. It has white floral print all over it. She paired it with a cute feathery headband
Black floral playsuit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks very stylish yet comfortable in black full sleeves top and shorts sets. It has multivcolor floral print all over it. She paired it with a black baseball cap
Black comfy co-ords
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks fabulous on black shimmery and net design short dress. She paired it with black boots and silver earrings
Shimmery short dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks fashionable dive in black lacy design deep neck dress with net details in the lower part. She paired it with a shimmery cap
Net flared dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi looks charming in black full sleeved Anarkali suit with golden gota work on it. She paired the look with a long braided ponytail and long earrings
Elegant Anarkali suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi has sported a black short dress with halter neck design. Her beautiful long curls are accentuating the look. The actress has also work thigh length boots
Halter neck dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress seems ready to workout as she black full sleeves crop and tights. She looks fabulous in active wear
Full length co-ords
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks like an ethnic dive as she has sported heavy work black and gold work floor length suit. She paired it with dupatta and traditional jewellery
Floor length suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in the strappy shoulders shimmery gown with a slit detail at the bottoms. She paired it with black heels and studded statement earrings
Shimmery slit gown
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks date night ready with the fashionable short dress. It has multicolor floral embroidery all over it, adding to the beauty of the dress
Floral mini dress
