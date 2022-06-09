Heading 3
Shivangi Joshi's best floral outfits
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 10, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks elegant in a beautiful yellow saree with golden borders and a beautiful floral print. She paired the look with statement earrings and studded bangles
Yellow floral saree
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks adorable in a flared and multi-layered short dress as she dances to a popular song. She paired it with white stylish shoes
Multicolor layered short dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks date ready in the cute black playsuit with the white floral design
Monochrome playsuit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks very beautiful in a shimmery design and red floral print suit with intricate embroidery in the upper area
Floral Anarkali suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
For the look, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant sported a lovely pink floral dress with puff sleeves
Puff sleeve floral dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
The actress looks simple yet pretty in white suit with floral print. Her hair is braided beautifully and she sported silver jhumkas
White floral suit
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks date night ready as she sported a floral print off-shoulder short dress and paired it with a pearl hairband
Off-shoulder dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress seems to be having a great time at the beach and she sported soft material crop top with shorts
Cutout design top
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Anusha Dandekar looks dazzling in the white deep neck crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with denim shorts
Puffy sleeves top
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Anusha is truly a fashion queen in the white cutout design round neck beach dress. She paired the look with white frame sunglasses
Cutout design beachwear
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shaheer Sheikh in white outfits