Shivangi Joshi's best floral outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 10, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks elegant in a beautiful yellow saree with golden borders and a beautiful floral print. She paired the look with statement earrings and studded bangles

Yellow floral saree

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks adorable in a flared and multi-layered short dress as she dances to a popular song. She paired it with white stylish shoes

 Multicolor layered   short dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks date ready in the cute black playsuit with the white floral design

Monochrome playsuit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks very beautiful in a shimmery design and red floral print suit with intricate embroidery in the upper area

 Floral Anarkali suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

For the look, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant sported a lovely pink floral dress with puff sleeves

 Puff sleeve floral dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress looks simple yet pretty in white suit with floral print. Her hair is braided beautifully and she sported silver jhumkas

 White floral suit

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks date night ready as she sported a floral print off-shoulder short dress and paired it with a pearl hairband

 Off-shoulder dress

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress seems to be having a great time at the beach and she sported soft material crop top with shorts

 Cutout design top

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Anusha Dandekar looks dazzling in the white deep neck crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with denim shorts

 Puffy sleeves top

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Anusha is truly a fashion queen in the white cutout design round neck beach dress. She paired the look with white frame sunglasses

 Cutout design beachwear

