Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi's unknown facts

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 18, 2023

Entertainment

Shivangi has a younger brother named Samarth Joshi

Fact 1

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi started her career in acting with  TV show "Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi' back in 2013

Fact 2

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won her many prestigious awards

Fact 3

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures with her fans

Fact 4

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi is a trained Kathak dancer and participated in many dance competitions during her school days

Fact 5

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

The actor was listed in “50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World 2018” in the 5th position

Fact 6

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi is a huge fan of Tollywood superstar Prabhas

Fact 7

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi has also appeared in various TV ads apart from acting in daily soaps

Fact 8

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

She has a massive fan following with 8 Million followers on Instagram

Fact 9

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Her pairing with Mohsin Khan has been one of the most loved on-screen couples

Fact 10

Image : Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here