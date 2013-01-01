Shivangi has a younger brother named Samarth Joshi
Shivangi started her career in acting with TV show "Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi' back in 2013
Her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won her many prestigious awards
Shivangi is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures with her fans
Shivangi is a trained Kathak dancer and participated in many dance competitions during her school days
The actor was listed in “50 Sexiest Asian Women in the World 2018” in the 5th position
Shivangi is a huge fan of Tollywood superstar Prabhas
Shivangi has also appeared in various TV ads apart from acting in daily soaps
She has a massive fan following with 8 Million followers on Instagram
Her pairing with Mohsin Khan has been one of the most loved on-screen couples
