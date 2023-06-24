Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

Shoaib-Dipika: Blessed with a baby boy 

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21, 2023. They welcomed a baby boy 

Baby Boy 

Image:  Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram story 

The couple and the family are delighted to welcome an adorable member to the family

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

Joyous moments 

Dipika went into early labor but the actors took their Instagram account to announce the good news and the well-being of both mother and son 

Well-being 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

ShoaIka shared the news of their pregnancy on January 22, 2023 and pleasantly surprised their fans 

Announcement

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram 

Precious happiness 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 12 winner opened up about her previous miscarriage and her nervousness about the current pregnancy in her vlogs 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

The First Time 

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka! Their bond eventually grew and they fell in love 

The duo tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and friends in Bhopal 

Holy Vows 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

The new parents experienced joys and sorrows together for 5 years before taking the step of completing their family 

Good wait 

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram 

Crucial decision 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram 

Recently, Dipika announced her decision to quit the television world to take care of her family and her child 

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram 

ShoaIka fans are delighted with this progression in their lives and they continue to shower love and support on them 

Ecstatic fans 

