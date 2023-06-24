Heading 3
JUNE 25, 2023
Shoaib-Dipika: Blessed with a baby boy
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21, 2023. They welcomed a baby boy
Baby Boy
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram story
The couple and the family are delighted to welcome an adorable member to the family
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
Joyous moments
Dipika went into early labor but the actors took their Instagram account to announce the good news and the well-being of both mother and son
Well-being
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
ShoaIka shared the news of their pregnancy on January 22, 2023 and pleasantly surprised their fans
Announcement
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram
Precious happiness
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 12 winner opened up about her previous miscarriage and her nervousness about the current pregnancy in her vlogs
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The First Time
The couple met for the first time on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka! Their bond eventually grew and they fell in love
The duo tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and friends in Bhopal
Holy Vows
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The new parents experienced joys and sorrows together for 5 years before taking the step of completing their family
Good wait
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram
Crucial decision
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
Recently, Dipika announced her decision to quit the television world to take care of her family and her child
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram
ShoaIka fans are delighted with this progression in their lives and they continue to shower love and support on them
Ecstatic fans
