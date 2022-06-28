Heading 3

Shoaib & Dipika Kakar endearing moments

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 28, 2022

TELEVISION

Video- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Dipika Kakar surprised her husband Shoaib on his birthday by arranging for a tour of the city. The couple was seen dancing and having a gala time on the bus

  Dancing together

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Sasural Simar Ka fame actors looked stunning together as Dipika and Shoaib wore matching white printed t-shirt and blue denims. They also wore black sunglasses

Twinning

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Shoaib loves to do little things for his wife like taking her out for coffee dates. They are seen enjoying themselves in the café

  Coffee date

Video- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

The chemistry between the actors is undeniable and their dance is proof of their beautiful bond

   Romance is in the air

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Both the actors are very down-to-earth and enjoy the subtlety of life. The actors are seen enjoying a cold night sitting by a bonfire and engaged in conversation

   Enjoying bonfire 

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

The couple enjoys going on trips whenever they are not doing any project. In the last 4 years of their marriage, they have been to various places

    Going on trips

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Shoaib and Dipika definitely are couple goals. Here Dipika is seen presenting a flower to Shoaib as he blushes with joy

   Cute proposal

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

Bigg Boss fame Dipika Kakar is seen holding Shoaib’s hand as they intensely gaze into each other’s eyes. Love for each other is evident in their eyes

   Lost in each other

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

The couple is active on social media and often shares fun videos of pranking each other

   Making fun videos

Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram

They celebrate all the festivals with joy and love. They dress up in traditional attires for the festivities and relish delicacies

  Celebrating festivals 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love

Click Here