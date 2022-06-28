Heading 3
Shoaib & Dipika Kakar endearing moments
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 28, 2022
Video- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Dipika Kakar surprised her husband Shoaib on his birthday by arranging for a tour of the city. The couple was seen dancing and having a gala time on the bus
Dancing together
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Sasural Simar Ka fame actors looked stunning together as Dipika and Shoaib wore matching white printed t-shirt and blue denims. They also wore black sunglasses
Twinning
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Shoaib loves to do little things for his wife like taking her out for coffee dates. They are seen enjoying themselves in the café
Coffee date
Video- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
The chemistry between the actors is undeniable and their dance is proof of their beautiful bond
Romance is in the air
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Both the actors are very down-to-earth and enjoy the subtlety of life. The actors are seen enjoying a cold night sitting by a bonfire and engaged in conversation
Enjoying bonfire
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
The couple enjoys going on trips whenever they are not doing any project. In the last 4 years of their marriage, they have been to various places
Going on trips
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Shoaib and Dipika definitely are couple goals. Here Dipika is seen presenting a flower to Shoaib as he blushes with joy
Cute proposal
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
Bigg Boss fame Dipika Kakar is seen holding Shoaib’s hand as they intensely gaze into each other’s eyes. Love for each other is evident in their eyes
Lost in each other
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
The couple is active on social media and often shares fun videos of pranking each other
Making fun videos
Image source- Shoaib Ibrahim instagram
They celebrate all the festivals with joy and love. They dress up in traditional attires for the festivities and relish delicacies
Celebrating festivals
