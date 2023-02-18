FEB 18, 2023
Shocking celeb divorces in South
While some South stars shell couple goals, there are others who went their separate ways after promising, ‘Till death do us part’
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Till death do us part’
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
One of the most adored celebrity couples in Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 6th October 2017
Samantha-Naga Chaitanya
Times South celebs worked for free
South celebs who married more than once
However, their fairytale love affair came to an end in October 2021 as they announced their separation
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Parting ways
Another popular South couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa
Actress Amala Paul tied the knot with filmmaker AL Vijay in June 2014 in Chennai. However, the couple separated within 2 years of marriage
Image: Twitter
Amala Paul-AL Vijay
One of the most shocking divorces was of Prabhudheva and Ramlatha. The two got married in 1995 and divorced in 2010, allegedly due to the choreographer's affair with Nayanthara
Image: Prabhudeva Instagram
Prabhudeva-Ramalatha
Image: IMDb
Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan exchanged wedding vows with Renu Desai in 2009 and the couple got divorced in 2012
Arvind Swami entered matrimony with Gayathri Ramamurthy in 1994. After being married for 16 years, the duo finally parted ways
Image: Arvind Swami Instagram
Arvind Swami and Gayathri Ramamurthy
He got married to her in 1984 and divorced in 1990
Image: Ram Charan Twitter
Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati
Dileep and actress Manju Warrier went their separate ways due to the actor's affair with his now-wife Kavya
Image: Twitter
Manju Warrier-Dileep
