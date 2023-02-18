Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 18, 2023

Shocking celeb divorces in South

While some South stars shell couple goals, there are others who went their separate ways after promising, ‘Till death do us part’

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Till death do us part’

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

One of the most adored celebrity couples in Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 6th October 2017

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

Times South celebs worked for free

South celebs who married more than once

However, their fairytale love affair came to an end in October 2021 as they announced their separation

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Parting ways

Another popular South couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa

Actress Amala Paul tied the knot with filmmaker AL Vijay in June 2014 in Chennai. However, the couple separated within 2 years of marriage

Image: Twitter

Amala Paul-AL Vijay

One of the most shocking divorces was of Prabhudheva and Ramlatha. The two got married in 1995 and divorced in 2010, allegedly due to the choreographer's affair with Nayanthara

Image: Prabhudeva Instagram

Prabhudeva-Ramalatha

Image: IMDb

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan exchanged wedding vows with Renu Desai in 2009 and the couple got divorced in 2012

Arvind Swami entered matrimony with Gayathri Ramamurthy in 1994. After being married for 16 years, the duo finally parted ways

Image: Arvind Swami Instagram

Arvind Swami and Gayathri Ramamurthy

He got married to her in 1984 and divorced in 1990

Image: Ram Charan Twitter

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati

Dileep and actress Manju Warrier went their separate ways due to the actor's affair with his now-wife Kavya

Image: Twitter

Manju Warrier-Dileep

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here