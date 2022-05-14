Entertainment
Pinkvilla Desk
MAY 15, 2022
Shocking divorces in Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married on 20th December, 2000. The couple decided to part ways on 1st November, 2014, after 14 years of marriage
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot on 18th December, 1998. They decided to separate in 2016, and got divorced in 2017
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had been together for over a decade before they parted ways in 2004, reportedly due to family conflicts
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh
The multi-talented Farhan Akhtar got married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. They decided to mutually part ways on 24th April, 2017
Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation last year on 3rd July 2021. They had been married for 15 years
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to Madhu Mantena in a court marriage on 2nd June 2015. After being on trial separation, they officially got divorced in 2019
Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena
Image: Pinkvilla
Arjun and Mehr got divorced in 2019 after 21 years of togetherness
Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia
Image: Konkona Sensharma Instagram
Konkona and Ranvir were dating each other before they got married in 2010. However, the duo separated ways in 2015, reportedly due to compatibility issues
Konkona Sensharma-Ranvir Shorey
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin were together for several years before they got married in 2011. However, they got separated in 2013 and divorced in 2015
Anurag Kashyap-Kalki Koechlin
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 11 years. They married in 2003 and separated officially in 2014
Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanjay Dutt got married to his second wife Rhea Pillai in 1998. They separated ways in 2005
Sanjay Dutt-Rhea Pillai
Image: Pinkvilla
Sohail Khan and Seema Khan recently filed for divorce on Friday, 13th May, after 24 years of marriage
Sohail Khan-Seema Khan
