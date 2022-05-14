Entertainment

MAY 15, 2022

Shocking divorces in Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married on 20th December, 2000. The couple decided to part ways on 1st November, 2014, after 14 years of marriage

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot on 18th December, 1998. They decided to separate in 2016, and got divorced in 2017

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had been together for over a decade before they parted ways in 2004, reportedly due to family conflicts

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

The multi-talented Farhan Akhtar got married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. They decided to mutually part ways on 24th April, 2017

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation last year on 3rd July 2021. They had been married for 15 years

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to Madhu Mantena in a court marriage on 2nd June 2015. After being on trial separation, they officially got divorced in 2019

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena

Image: Pinkvilla

Arjun and Mehr got divorced in 2019 after 21 years of togetherness

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia

Image: Konkona Sensharma Instagram

Konkona and Ranvir were dating each other before they got married in 2010. However, the duo separated ways in 2015, reportedly due to compatibility issues

Konkona Sensharma-Ranvir Shorey

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin were together for several years before they got married in 2011. However, they got separated in 2013 and divorced in 2015

Anurag Kashyap-Kalki Koechlin

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 11 years. They married in 2003 and separated officially in 2014

Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanjay Dutt got married to his second wife Rhea Pillai in 1998. They separated ways in 2005

Sanjay Dutt-Rhea Pillai

Image: Pinkvilla

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan recently filed for divorce on Friday, 13th May, after 24 years of marriage

Sohail Khan-Seema Khan

