November 25, 2023

Shojo Fanime of the Year

Join us to cherish your favorite Shojo anime of the year with Pinkvilla’s Fanime Award 2023

Fanime Award 2023

We are thrilled to unveil the nominations of the fascinating shows that have seized the hearts of anime lovers by providing doses of romance, fantasy, and captivating storytelling

Nominations

Blending romance and fantasy, the captivating journey of a villainess determined to tame the final boss is undoubtedly worth a spot in this category 

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

Exploring the thrilling dynamics between characters as they navigate love and danger the intriguing plot line might be a perfect winning material 

Romantic Killer

Following fresh perspectives on power and relationships, the story is established in an alternate history where women rule 

Ooku: The Inner Chambers

Unfolds a tale of sacrifice and tragic love as a princess navigates her destiny alongside a beastly king, having an incredible mixture of romance, and royalty, like the hearts of many viewers it might also win the title of this year

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

Set in an alluring fairytale world, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale enchants audiences with a whimsical love where magical encounters and sweet moments create some unforgettable shojo anime moments

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Established on the theme of perception and connection, this endearing shojo anime tells the story of a girl's forgotten glasses leading to a series of sweet and hilarious misunderstandings in the pursuit of love

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

Procedure for voting 

To vote for your favorite Shojo anime. head to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section

Don't miss the opportunity to let your favorite anime grab the winning crown 

Anime lover’s call 

