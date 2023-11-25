Shojo Fanime of the Year

Join us to cherish your favorite Shojo anime of the year with Pinkvilla’s Fanime Award 2023
Fanime Award 2023
Image Source: Imdb
We are thrilled to unveil the nominations of the fascinating shows that have seized the hearts of anime lovers by providing doses of romance, fantasy, and captivating storytelling
Image Source: Imdb
Nominations
Blending romance and fantasy, the captivating journey of a villainess determined to tame the final boss is undoubtedly worth a spot in this category
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss
Image Source: Imdb
Exploring the thrilling dynamics between characters as they navigate love and danger the intriguing plot line might be a perfect winning material
Romantic Killer
Image Source: Imdb
Following fresh perspectives on power and relationships, the story is established in an alternate history where women rule
Ooku: The Inner Chambers
Image Source: Imdb
Unfolds a tale of sacrifice and tragic love as a princess navigates her destiny alongside a beastly king, having an incredible mixture of romance, and royalty, like the hearts of many viewers it might also win the title of this year
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts
Image Source: Imdb
Set in an alluring fairytale world, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale enchants audiences with a whimsical love where magical encounters and sweet moments create some unforgettable shojo anime moments
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
Image Source: Imdb
Established on the theme of perception and connection, this endearing shojo anime tells the story of a girl's forgotten glasses leading to a series of sweet and hilarious misunderstandings in the pursuit of love
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
Image Source: Imdb
Procedure for voting
Image Source: Imdb
To vote for your favorite Shojo anime. head to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section
Don't miss the opportunity to let your favorite anime grab the winning crown