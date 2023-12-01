Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 01, 2023

Shonen Fanime of the Year

The Shonen Fanime category features terrific animes for youngsters that not only dominate the screens but have also etched themselves into the hearts of fans worldwide

Dive into the nominations for the Shonen Fanime of the Year

Nominations

This dark and thrilling adventure into the world of demons and devil hunters might snatch the winning crown 

Chainsaw Man

Exploring the art of swordsmithing the traffic animation and interesting narrative didn't fail to impress the audience 

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) Swordsmith Village Arc

The epic conclusion offers a special glimpse into the life of the beloved characters

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) The Specials 1

Featuring a unique blend of espionage, comedy, and family dynamics the intriguing first season keeps viewers on the edge of their seats 

Spy X Family Season 1

The stunning animation and compelling storytelling incredibly go on in the form of the supernatural adventures of Mob and Reigen

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

The power-packed second season showcases the captivating journey of Jujutsu Kaisen's skilled sorcerers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

