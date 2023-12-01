Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 01, 2023
Shonen Fanime of the Year
The Shonen Fanime category features terrific animes for youngsters that not only dominate the screens but have also etched themselves into the hearts of fans worldwide
Image Source: Imdb
Dive into the nominations for the Shonen Fanime of the Year
Image Source: Imdb
Nominations
This dark and thrilling adventure into the world of demons and devil hunters might snatch the winning crown
Chainsaw Man
Image Source: Imdb
Exploring the art of swordsmithing the traffic animation and interesting narrative didn't fail to impress the audience
Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) Swordsmith Village Arc
Image Source: Imdb
The epic conclusion offers a special glimpse into the life of the beloved characters
Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) The Specials 1
Image Source: Imdb
Featuring a unique blend of espionage, comedy, and family dynamics the intriguing first season keeps viewers on the edge of their seats
Spy X Family Season 1
Image Source: Imdb
The stunning animation and compelling storytelling incredibly go on in the form of the supernatural adventures of Mob and Reigen
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3
Image Source: Imdb
The power-packed second season showcases the captivating journey of Jujutsu Kaisen's skilled sorcerers
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Image Source: Imdb
