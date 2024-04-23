Heading 3
Shoot Locations of Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently making waves with his latest released movie, Amar Singh Chamkila
Imtiaz Ali
Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama of a Punjabi folk singer who was known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab
Biopic
Diljit Dosanjh essayed the role of the popular Punjabi artist under the direction of Imtiaz Ali
Who Played Chamkila?
Parineeti Chopra donned the role of Amarjot, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila
Female Lead?
During the promotions, Imtiaz Ali revealed that he had shot the film in some of the real-life locations where the actual events took place
Shooting Locations
Ludhiana is one of the prime locations for filming Chamkila. The artist used to tour multiple villages and towns to attend akaadas (open-air theatre) across his homeland
Ludhiana
The makers filmed some portions in Sangrur too which is a real-life location where the real Chamkila used to sing in akhaadas
Sangrur
The death scene of Chamkila and his wife was shot exactly where the actual incident had happened. It is reported that the artist couple were shot dead in Mehsampur, Jalandhar
Mehsampur
For authenticity, the makers decided to record all the stage performances live on the sets while filming. The lead actors themselves sang all those real Chamkila songs
Live On-Set Recordings
Where Can You Watch Chamkila?
Chamkila is available to watch on Netflix. The biopic has received positive responses from the audience
