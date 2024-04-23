Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 23, 2024

Shoot Locations of Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila


Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently making waves with his latest released movie, Amar Singh Chamkila 

Imtiaz Ali

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama of a Punjabi folk singer who was known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Biopic

Diljit Dosanjh essayed the role of the popular Punjabi artist under the direction of Imtiaz Ali 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Who Played Chamkila?

Parineeti Chopra donned the role of Amarjot, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila

Female Lead?

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

During the promotions, Imtiaz Ali revealed that he had shot the film in some of the real-life locations where the actual events took place

Shooting Locations 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Ludhiana is one of the prime locations for filming Chamkila. The artist used to tour multiple villages and towns to attend akaadas (open-air theatre) across his homeland 

Ludhiana

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

The makers filmed some portions in Sangrur too which is a real-life location where the real Chamkila used to sing in akhaadas

Sangrur

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

The death scene of Chamkila and his wife was shot exactly where the actual incident had happened. It is reported that the artist couple were shot dead in Mehsampur, Jalandhar 

Mehsampur

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

For authenticity, the makers decided to record all the stage performances live on the sets while filming. The lead actors themselves sang all those real Chamkila songs 

Live On-Set Recordings 

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Where Can You Watch Chamkila?

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Chamkila is available to watch on Netflix. The biopic has received positive responses from the audience 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here