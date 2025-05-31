Heading 3

MAY 31, 2025

Short Dress Slay
ft. Janhvi Kapoor


Janhvi Kapoor slays in an all-white ensemble with a lacey top and mini skirt. The actress paired her outfit with a blazer. To complete her look, Kapoor tied her hair up and accessorized with dainty jewelry. 

Vision in White

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The Param Sundari star donned a stunning beige bodycon mini dress and got clicked against a leafy background. Janhvi Kapoor also put on a silver chain and left her hair open. The word here is beautiful.

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Beauty in Beige

The actress is clearly following in the footsteps of her mother by killing her fans with her looks. Kapoor’s metallic pink outfit with petal-like detailing is pure class. 

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

All Things Bling

Janhvi Kapoor gives all princess feels in a checkered, black and white dress. The actress’ outfit with lace detailing at the front adds to the gorgeousness of the whole look. The Roohi star paired her ensemble with a stoned chain and pearl earrings.

Royal Vibes Only

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The actress stuns in a black ensemble with colored beads detailing all over her dress. Kapoor kept her hair open and skipped on the jewelry.

Bedazzled in Black

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s grey dress that illuminates in light is one of her underrated dresses. The actress dishes boss lady vibes while putting a jacket on. She clearly looks as beautiful as the moon. 

Moon Effect

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi’s white bodycon dress is one to add to your closets. The silver detailing near the waistline looks regal. Putting on a jacket over the outfit could be perfect for dates, outings, and occasions.

Walking Straight into Our Hearts

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The actress in a black dress with puffy sleeves is a pure slay. The jewels placed on the neckline of the outfit give it a royal touch. Janhvi tied her hair up and opted out of accessories. 

Jewels All the Way

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

That leather brown outfit on Janhvi Kapoor is enough to fall in love with her. The actress leads in fashion, and this dress could be one of the reasons. The bow detail in the front is just gorgeous.

Slaying in Brown

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in an all-white outfit as she gets clicked. The actress’ ensemble is one to have in the closet. Moreover, the movie star accessorizes her look with dangling earrings. 

Angelic

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

