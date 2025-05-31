Janhvi Kapoor slays in an all-white ensemble with a lacey top and mini skirt. The actress paired her outfit with a blazer. To complete her look, Kapoor tied her hair up and accessorized with dainty jewelry.
Vision in White
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The Param Sundari star donned a stunning beige bodycon mini dress and got clicked against a leafy background. Janhvi Kapoor also put on a silver chain and left her hair open. The word here is beautiful.
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Beauty in Beige
The actress is clearly following in the footsteps of her mother by killing her fans with her looks. Kapoor’s metallic pink outfit with petal-like detailing is pure class.
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
All Things Bling
Janhvi Kapoor gives all princess feels in a checkered, black and white dress. The actress’ outfit with lace detailing at the front adds to the gorgeousness of the whole look. The Roohi star paired her ensemble with a stoned chain and pearl earrings.
Royal Vibes Only
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The actress stuns in a black ensemble with colored beads detailing all over her dress. Kapoor kept her hair open and skipped on the jewelry.
Bedazzled in Black
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s grey dress that illuminates in light is one of her underrated dresses. The actress dishes boss lady vibes while putting a jacket on. She clearly looks as beautiful as the moon.
Moon Effect
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi’s white bodycon dress is one to add to your closets. The silver detailing near the waistline looks regal. Putting on a jacket over the outfit could be perfect for dates, outings, and occasions.
Walking Straight into Our Hearts
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The actress in a black dress with puffy sleeves is a pure slay. The jewels placed on the neckline of the outfit give it a royal touch. Janhvi tied her hair up and opted out of accessories.
Jewels All the Way
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
That leather brown outfit on Janhvi Kapoor is enough to fall in love with her. The actress leads in fashion, and this dress could be one of the reasons. The bow detail in the front is just gorgeous.
Slaying in Brown
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in an all-white outfit as she gets clicked. The actress’ ensemble is one to have in the closet. Moreover, the movie star accessorizes her look with dangling earrings.