Shows for your K-drama slump

Narcissistic boss Lee Young Joon faces a challenge when his secretary, Kim Mi So, decides to resign, prompting him to do everything in his power to convince her to stay
A paragliding accident lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, where she encounters an army officer who decides to help her be safe
Image Credits- tvN
Crash Landing on You
A determined young man stands up to bullies in his class, refusing to back down
Image Credits- Wavve
Weak Hero Class 1
Bong Soon becomes a bodyguard for Min Hyuk, the CEO of a video game company. As she falls for him, she faces a dilemma between him and her childhood crush, Guk Doo
Image Credits- JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A group of teenagers and their parents with extraordinary abilities clash with powerful governments
Image Credits- Disney+
Moving
Two young boxers join forces with a compassionate moneylender to confront a merciless loan shark who exploits the financially weaker
Image Credits- Netflix
Bloodhounds
Image Credits- MBC
Eun Chan, often mistaken for a boy, maintains the pretense when hired at a coffee shop. Complications arise when her manager begins to develop feelings for her
Coffee Prince
Burnt-out doctors cross paths once more during their darkest times, reigniting old rivalries or possibly sparking a new romance
Image Credits- JTBC
Doctor Slump
Three 30-year-old best friends, Jinju, Eun Jung, and Hanju, navigate diverse paths in career and love. Despite life's challenges, they find comfort in returning home to support each other at the end of the day
Be Melodramatic
Image Credits- JTBC
During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer serves justice to a conglomerate, giving them a taste of their own medicine