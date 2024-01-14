Heading 3
Shows like Never Have I Ever
This show is about four 18-year-olds living together at Essex College in Vermont, sharing their experiences of college life and becoming adults
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Sex education is about learning and exploring different things related to relationships and bodies
Sex Education
A not-so-popular 15-year-old becomes unexpectedly popular in high school when everyone mistakenly thinks that accident was a suicide attempt
Awkward
Four smart friends from tough South Central LA tackle high school and strive to pull their friend out of a gang
On my block
A 16-year-old girl and her family navigate life and relationships during the challenging times of the Troubles in the early 1990s
Derry Girls
A girl experiences first love, heartbreak, and the enchantment of a perfect summer in a love triangle with two brothers
The Summer I turned pretty
Charlie and Nick, two teens, explore the possibility of their friendship turning into something more while dealing with school and young love
Heartstopper
This British sitcom by Michaela Coel follows 24-year-old shop assistant Tracey Gordon, a religious virgin wanting to explore sex and the world
Chewing Gum
Sydney, a teen, deals with high school challenges, family complexities, exploring her sexuality, and discovering newfound superpowers
I am not okay with this
Ms. Marvel
The seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series follows 16-year-old Avengers fangirl Kamala Khan, who gains her own powers and tries to fit in with the superhero world
