Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 14, 2024

Shows like Never Have I Ever

This show is about four 18-year-olds living together at Essex College in Vermont, sharing their experiences of college life and becoming adults

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Images: IMDb

Sex education is about learning and exploring different things related to relationships and bodies

Images: IMDb

Sex Education

A not-so-popular 15-year-old becomes unexpectedly popular in high school when everyone mistakenly thinks that accident was a suicide attempt

 Images: IMDb

Awkward

Four smart friends from tough South Central LA tackle high school and strive to pull their friend out of a gang

On my block

 Images: IMDb

A 16-year-old girl and her family navigate life and relationships during the challenging times of the Troubles in the early 1990s

Derry Girls

 Images: IMDb

A girl experiences first love, heartbreak, and the enchantment of a perfect summer in a love triangle with two brothers

The Summer I turned pretty

 Images: IMDb

Charlie and Nick, two teens, explore the possibility of their friendship turning into something more while dealing with school and young love

Heartstopper

 Images: IMDb

This British sitcom by Michaela Coel follows 24-year-old shop assistant Tracey Gordon, a religious virgin wanting to explore sex and the world

Chewing Gum

 Images: IMDb

Sydney, a teen, deals with high school challenges, family complexities, exploring her sexuality, and discovering newfound superpowers

 I am not okay with this

 Images: IMDb

Ms. Marvel

 Images: IMDb

The seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series follows 16-year-old Avengers fangirl Kamala Khan, who gains her own powers and tries to fit in with the superhero world

