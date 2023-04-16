APRIL 16, 2023
Shows you can finish in a weekend
Image- Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Instagram
The web series centres around Aditya Roy Kapur's character, Shaan, a former Navy officer who presently serves as the night manager in various prominent hotels. You can now watch this gripping thriller on Disney+ Hotstar
The Night Manager
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The show is a unique and fast-paced thriller that revolves around an artist who becomes entangled in a dangerous con game and a determined task force officer who is on a mission to eliminate such threats from the country, streaming on Prime Video
Farzi
Streaming on Sony LIV, Rocket Boys is a series based on the real-life stories of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two visionaries who contributed significantly to the Atomic Research Center and India's nuclear program
Image- Jim Sarabh’s Instagram
Rocket Boys 2
The show's lead character, Aarya Sareen, is a devoted wife and mother who is satisfied with her family life. However, she is unaware of her husband's participation in the illegal business world. You can catch the show on Disney+Hotstar
Image- Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
Aarya
Image- Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram
Panchayat
Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Panchayat is a web series that subtly highlights the issue of unemployment and job scarcity. The show centres around an unemployed engineering graduate who finds work as a Panchayat secretary in a secluded village
The show on Netflix portrays the lives of three underprivileged youngsters who enrol in a prestigious international school in Delhi. It explores the tense relationships and chaotic events that arise within the elite institution
Image- Gurfateh Pirzada’s Instagram
Class
This docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix and showcases the life and legacy of Bollywood director Yash Chopra through archival footage and interviews with celebrities
Image- Netflix’s Instagram
The Romantics
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, this show features a group of characters who take risks and make sacrifices in order to chase their dreams, passions, and ambitions
Image- Aparshakti Khurrana’s Instagram
Jubilee
Taj: Divided by Blood is a period drama TV series from India that can be streamed on ZEE5, and it is produced by Contiloe Pictures
Image- Contiloe Pictures’ Instagram
Taj: Divided by Blood
Disney+Hotstar is streaming a web series that follows the story of a sanitation worker who discovers he has magical powers, leading him on a thrilling adventure that transforms his simple life
Image- Bhuvam Bam’s Instagram
Taaza Khabar
