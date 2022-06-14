Heading 3
Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's fun bond
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 14, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya play the leads in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Amidst the rumours of Dheeraj’s exit, they are seen sharing some fun poses as they twin in black
Twinning in black
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Both the actors are fabulous dancers as they offered a glimpse of their moves
Punjabi dance
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Apart from their excellent on-screen chemistry, they have a beautiful bond of friendship
Being goofy together
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
In the post, Dheeraj is seen teasing Shraddha on her birthday and tries to apply cake on her face
Shraddha’s birthday
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The duo loves to make reels and videos on popular songs in between their shoots
Romantic dance
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actors are seen getting competitive during a post-wedding ritual
Fun during shoots
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are full of life and have great sense of humour. They love to share a laugh whenever they get time
Crazy friendship
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
In the post, the duo is seen taking up some fun trends on social media and dancing
Doing trends
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The duo not only works together, but they also love to party together along with the team of Kundali Bhagya
Partying together
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The duo often pulls each other’s leg. Shraddha Arya plays the role of Dheeraj’s wife in the show
Timepass during breaks
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shaheer Sheikh in white outfits