Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's fun bond

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 14, 2022

TELEVISION

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya play the leads in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. Amidst the rumours of Dheeraj’s exit, they are seen sharing some fun poses as they twin in black

Twinning in black

Both the actors are fabulous dancers as they offered a glimpse of their moves

 Punjabi dance

Apart from their excellent on-screen chemistry, they have a beautiful bond of friendship

Being goofy together

In the post, Dheeraj is seen teasing Shraddha on her birthday and tries to apply cake on her face

 Shraddha’s birthday 

The duo loves to make reels and videos on popular songs in between their shoots

 Romantic dance

The actors are seen getting competitive during a post-wedding ritual

 Fun during shoots

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are full of life and have great sense of humour. They love to share a laugh whenever they get time

 Crazy friendship

In the post, the duo is seen taking up some fun trends on social media and dancing

 Doing trends

The duo not only works together, but they also love to party together along with the team of Kundali Bhagya

 Partying together

The duo often pulls each other’s leg. Shraddha Arya plays the role of Dheeraj’s wife in the show

 Timepass during breaks

