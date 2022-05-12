Television
Shraddha Arya’s moments with hubby
Having fun together
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had a grand wedding on 16th November in 2021 and they share excellent chemistry. The couple is seen having fun in their free time.
At their home
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
In the picture, the couple is beautifully dressed up as they get clicked at their home. Shraddha has worn a saree as she flaunted her gorgeous smile.
Shraddha shared a picture from the birthday date with her husband as they are seen twinning in black outfits.
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Birthday date
The couple had a great time together as they celebrated first Holi together after marriage. Shraddha had sported a beautiful Anarkali suit with dupatta.
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Holi celebration
The couple is seen party ready as Shraddha looked stunning in velvety pink bodycon dress and her husband wore a black formal shirt.
Party together
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Marriage moments
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Shraddha Arya looks charming and dreamy in her wedding and her pairing with Rahul Nagpal was fabulous.
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The couple is seen having fun as they do water sport and scuba diving together.
Enjoying at beach
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress and her husband are looking elegant together as they pose for pics in traditional outfits. Shraddha has sported a white and red floral sharara and Rahul sported a blue kurta with a stole.
Traditional outfits
In the pic, Shraddha looks marvellous in a grey saree and elegant jewellery. Rahul wore a formal black suit.
Wedding Reception
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The couple is seen enjoying the cruise and they also caught a fish together.
Enjoying on cruise
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
