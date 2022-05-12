Television

Arushi Srivastava

may 12, 2022

Heading 3

Shraddha Arya’s moments with hubby

Having fun together

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had a grand wedding on 16th November in 2021 and they share excellent chemistry. The couple is seen having fun in their free time.

At their home

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

In the picture, the couple is beautifully dressed up as they get clicked at their home. Shraddha has worn a saree as she flaunted her gorgeous smile.

Shraddha shared a picture from the birthday date with her husband as they are seen twinning in black outfits.

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Birthday date

The couple had a great time together as they celebrated first Holi together after marriage. Shraddha had sported a beautiful Anarkali suit with dupatta.

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Holi celebration

The couple is seen party ready as Shraddha looked stunning in velvety pink bodycon dress and her husband wore a black formal shirt.

Party together

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Marriage moments

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Shraddha Arya looks charming and dreamy in her wedding and her pairing with Rahul Nagpal was fabulous.

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The couple is seen having fun as they do water sport and scuba diving together.

Enjoying at beach

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress and her husband are looking elegant together as they pose for pics in traditional outfits. Shraddha has sported a white and red floral sharara and Rahul sported a blue kurta with a stole.

Traditional outfits

In the pic, Shraddha looks marvellous in a grey saree and elegant jewellery. Rahul wore a formal black suit.

Wedding Reception

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The couple is seen enjoying the cruise and they also caught a fish together.

Enjoying on cruise

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shalini Pandey's impeccable style

Click Here