Arushi Srivastava
APR 14, 2022
Shraddha Arya's enchanting traditional looks
White floral lehenga
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya looks mesmerising in the gorgeous white floral print lehenga. She paired the look with pastel pink jewellery and bangles
Gorgeous green tassel saree
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress has sported a pista green saree with a beautifully designed silver work blouse. There is tassel work on the edges of the saree
The actress has sported a shimmery dark green lehenga with a net detailing strappy top and net dupatta. She paired the look with long earrings and mangtika
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Green shimmery lehenga
The actress looks elegant in a pink and golden work saree which she paired with sleeveless blouse. She accessorized it with a golden statement necklace and jhumkas
Pink Silk saree
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress looks beautiful, draped in red saree along with a studded blouse. She paired the look with stonework earrings and red bangles
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Red saree
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress looked elegant in the maroon gota work blouse and pink net saree. She paired it with white heels and jhumkas
Net saree
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress looks absolutely regal in the heavy golden work lehenga which she paired with white net dupatta. She wore it with silver studded statement necklace and earrings
Heavy work lehenga
Video - Shraddha Arya instagram
For the look, the actress sported a floral print fitting kurta and baby pink studded sharara. She paired it with red dupatta, having golden borders
Floral sharara
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
Shraddha looks beautiful in a blue mirror work lehenga with designer choli and gota work in the skirt. She paired the look with a silver necklace, bangles and earrings
Blue shimmer lehenga
Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram
The actress looks stunning in the bright pink lehenga, shimmery sweetheart neckline blouse. She paired it with pink statement jhumkas
Pink layered lehenga
