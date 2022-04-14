Television

Shraddha Arya's enchanting traditional looks

White floral lehenga

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya looks mesmerising in the gorgeous white floral print lehenga. She paired the look with pastel pink jewellery and bangles

Gorgeous green tassel saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress has sported a pista green saree with a beautifully designed silver work blouse. There is tassel work on the edges of the saree

The actress has sported a shimmery dark green lehenga with a net detailing strappy top and net dupatta. She paired the look with long earrings and mangtika

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Green shimmery lehenga

The actress looks elegant in a pink and golden work saree which she paired with sleeveless blouse. She accessorized it with a golden statement necklace and jhumkas

Pink Silk saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress looks beautiful, draped in red saree along with a studded blouse. She paired the look with stonework earrings and red bangles

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Red saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress looked elegant in the maroon gota work blouse and pink net saree. She paired it with white heels and jhumkas

Net saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress looks absolutely regal in the heavy golden work lehenga which she paired with white net dupatta. She wore it with silver studded statement necklace and earrings

Heavy work lehenga

Video - Shraddha Arya instagram

For the look, the actress sported a floral print fitting kurta and baby pink studded sharara. She paired it with red dupatta, having golden borders

Floral sharara

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

Shraddha looks beautiful in a blue mirror work lehenga with designer choli and gota work in the skirt. She paired the look with a silver necklace, bangles and earrings

Blue shimmer lehenga

Image source- Shraddha Arya instagram

The actress looks stunning in the bright pink lehenga, shimmery sweetheart neckline blouse. She paired it with pink statement jhumkas

Pink layered lehenga

