Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 03, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor & her versatile roles
Heading 3
Haseena Parkar
The Apoorva Lakhia directorial starred the actress in the titular role as Haseena Parkar, who is implicated in terrorist attacks carried out by her brother
Image: IMDb
She rebels and rises up as Aapa in the male-dominated underworld after struggling as an innocent victim.The actress stepped outside of her comfort zone for the film and received critical acclaim for knocking it out of the park
Image: IMDb
The 2015 dance drama starred Shraddha as Vinnie. The plot revolves around a dance group that faces numerous challenges in order to compete in the Las Vegas dance competition. The film was a box office success
ABCD 2
Image: IMDb
The 2017 release starred the actress as Tara, a free-spirited girl. Tara enters into a no-strings-attached live-in relationship with Aditya, but she questions their decision when their careers separate them. The film was met with mixed reactions from critics
Image: IMDb
OK Jaanu
The Amar Kaushik directorial revolves around the residents of Chanderi who live in constant terror of Stree, the spirit of a lady who attacks men at night during festivals. A group of friends decides to solve the mystery
Stree
Image: IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor portrays the spirit of a woman who used to haunt the locals. She won critical acclaim for her role and performed exceptionally well at the box office
Image: IMDb
The Mohit Suri directorial starred Shraddha Kapoor as Aarohi, a simple girl who sings in a bar. A well-known singer falls in love with her voice and helps her in achieving her dream of becoming a singer. The film was a box office success
Aashiqui 2
Image: IMDb
The 2019 film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film follows an undercover agent and his partner as they pursue a criminal who has looted Rs. 2000 crore
Saaho
Image: IMDb
The film's box office opening marked the second-highest ever for an Indian film
Image: IMDb
The 2019 release stars Shraddha Kapoor as Maya and Sushant Singh Rajput as Aniruddh.The plot of the film centres around Aniruddh and Maya, who are separated but have a kid. After a tragic incident in Aniruddh's life, he is compelled to relive his past with his college mates
Chhichhore
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor in mini dresses