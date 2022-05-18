Entertainment
Prerna Verma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 18, 2022
Heading 3
Shraddha Kapoor’s stylish summer pants
Wide-legged ripped jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Wearing tight fitted jeans during summer can get quite uncomfortable. Hence, baggy wide-legged denim and that too a ripped one are perfect
High waisted cotton trousers
Yet another stylish pair of pants that would be perfect for the summer season would be this one. Shraddha paired it with a black crop top and white shirt with open buttons
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha looks so comfortable yet so classy in these beige coloured baggy pants that she paired with a neon green ribbed top
Baggy pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Want to give your outfit a touch of ethnicity? Well, these palazzo pants would be perfect and will be comfortable during summer too
Palazzo pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Joggers
Shraddha’s printed jogger pants are a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe
Image: Pinkvilla
Shorts and the summer season go hand in hand. Shraddha looks super stylish in these neon coloured hot shorts that make for perfect airport look
Hot shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Cotton pants look very classy and are super comfortable as well. Shraddha carries it well
Striped cotton pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Baggy cotton shorts are a must-have during summer and it looks very cool. Look at Shraddha slay in these blue coloured floral shorts
Floral cotton shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha in these straight-fit track pants gives us major summer styling goals
Straight-fit track pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha looks stunning in this dark blue coloured boyfriend fit denim that she paired with a spaghetti strap top
Boyfriend fit jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bollywood runs in Khushi Kapoor's blood