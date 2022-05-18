Entertainment

Prerna Verma

MAY 18, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor’s stylish summer pants

Wide-legged ripped jeans

Wearing tight fitted jeans during summer can get quite uncomfortable. Hence, baggy wide-legged denim and that too a ripped one are perfect

High waisted cotton trousers

Yet another stylish pair of pants that would be perfect for the summer season would be this one. Shraddha paired it with a black crop top and white shirt with open buttons

Shraddha looks so comfortable yet so classy in these beige coloured baggy pants that she paired with a neon green ribbed top

Baggy pants

Want to give your outfit a touch of ethnicity? Well, these palazzo pants would be perfect and will be comfortable during summer too

Palazzo pants

Joggers

Shraddha’s printed jogger pants are a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe

Shorts and the summer season go hand in hand. Shraddha looks super stylish in these neon coloured hot shorts that make for perfect airport look

Hot shorts

Cotton pants look very classy and are super comfortable as well. Shraddha carries it well

Striped cotton pants

Baggy cotton shorts are a must-have during summer and it looks very cool. Look at Shraddha slay in these blue coloured floral shorts

Floral cotton shorts

Shraddha in these straight-fit track pants gives us major summer styling goals

Straight-fit track pants

Shraddha looks stunning in this dark blue coloured boyfriend fit denim that she paired with a spaghetti strap top

Boyfriend fit jeans

