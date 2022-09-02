Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor in traditional outfits

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor dazzled in an orange Anarkali by Devnaagri featuring embellishments and matched it with a wide-legged pant-style salwar

Dazzles in orange Anarkali

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore a white fully embroidered silk lehenga from the shelves of ace-designer Anita Dongre's label

Beauty in white

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore a blue lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. The lehenga was teamed with cape blouse that gave an interesting twist to the ensemble

A vision in blue

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha's pastel pink saree was by designer Kresha Bajaj with a delicately embroidered border that transformed her into a desi mermaid

 Pretty in pink

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor opted for this bright yellow and orange saree with a red spaghetti strap blouse

Slaying in multi-coloured saree

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s white and pink shaded Manish Malhotra lehenga makes a dreamy sangeet outfit

Looking like a dream in pink

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Looking breezy in yellow 

Shraddha Kapoor picked a vibrant yellow saree featuring a skinny seashell and mirror work border

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha wore a bright purple handwoven saree that featured a pink and red coloured pallu

Perfect for wedding season!

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a green lehenga set by Saaksha and Kinn. She layered her lehenga with an oversized shirt

Stunning in green lehenga

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha wore a black lehenga, which has saree-like plates. She turned the dupatta into a cape sleeve blouse to make quite the statement!

Beauty in black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tiger Shroff's drool-worthy abs

Click Here