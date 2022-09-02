Heading 3
Shraddha Kapoor in traditional outfits
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor dazzled in an orange Anarkali by Devnaagri featuring embellishments and matched it with a wide-legged pant-style salwar
Dazzles in orange Anarkali
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore a white fully embroidered silk lehenga from the shelves of ace-designer Anita Dongre's label
Beauty in white
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore a blue lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. The lehenga was teamed with cape blouse that gave an interesting twist to the ensemble
A vision in blue
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha's pastel pink saree was by designer Kresha Bajaj with a delicately embroidered border that transformed her into a desi mermaid
Pretty in pink
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor opted for this bright yellow and orange saree with a red spaghetti strap blouse
Slaying in multi-coloured saree
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s white and pink shaded Manish Malhotra lehenga makes a dreamy sangeet outfit
Looking like a dream in pink
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Looking breezy in yellow
Shraddha Kapoor picked a vibrant yellow saree featuring a skinny seashell and mirror work border
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha wore a bright purple handwoven saree that featured a pink and red coloured pallu
Perfect for wedding season!
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a green lehenga set by Saaksha and Kinn. She layered her lehenga with an oversized shirt
Stunning in green lehenga
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha wore a black lehenga, which has saree-like plates. She turned the dupatta into a cape sleeve blouse to make quite the statement!
Beauty in black
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tiger Shroff's drool-worthy abs