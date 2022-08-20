Heading 3
Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked dreamy in a green floral lehenga, pretty earrings and hairdo
Straight from fairytale
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
We love how she gave a twist to the saree and gave it a ruffle detailing
Gorgeous in green
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked all things divine in a delightful white lehenga with subtle makeup
Pristine in white
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Aashiqui 2 actress looked exquisite in a pink designer saree with full sleeves blouse
Pretty in pink
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She donned a red graphic saree and stunned with her simplicity
What a diva
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Simplicity from within
We are taking notes of this basic yet beautiful look that is apt for puja ceremony
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha gorgeously carried this heavily embroidered saree and we are in awe of her
Shiny & shimmery
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a ray of sunshine in a pretty yellow saree
Hello sunshine
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress donned a purple saree and she completed her hairdo with a bun and gajra
Desi diva
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha exuded charm in a white suit with an orange border
Hey beautiful
