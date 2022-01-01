Shraddha Kapoor’s
fam-jam photos
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Celebrating her dad’s birthday
Shraddha Kapoor is quite close to her father Shakti Kapoor and lovingly calls him baapu. This picture of her celebrating the veteran star’s birthday shows their bond
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Lucky brothers
Going by Shraddha’s caption for this fun reel, we can see how much she loves both her brothers
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Siblings time
Isn’t this brother-sister duo the cutest? How many hearts for Shraddha and Siddhanth
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Like daughter like mother
Shraddha and her mom look adorable as they pout in style for a selfie
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The big fat Indian family
Shraddha Kapoor is a family person and enjoys celebrating occasions with her family. This picture consists of her entire family
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The brother-sister gang!
Look at the brother-sister trio pose for this fun picture
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Old is gold!
A photo album is always incomplete without old vintage pictures. Look at this throwback picture where a baby Shraddha is posing with her mom, dad and brother
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Daddy’s little girl
Look at this cute kid posing with her father. Doesn’t she look adorable
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha enjoys mealtime with her entire family in this picture
Fam Jam!
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
TV binging session with dad
The father-daughter duo spends a lazy day in front of their TV sets
