Shraddha Kapoor’s

fam-jam photos

Prerna Verma

SEPT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Celebrating her dad’s birthday

Shraddha Kapoor is quite close to her father Shakti Kapoor and lovingly calls him baapu. This picture of her celebrating the veteran star’s birthday shows their bond

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Lucky brothers

Going by Shraddha’s caption for this fun reel, we can see how much she loves both her brothers

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Siblings time

Isn’t this brother-sister duo the cutest? How many hearts for Shraddha and Siddhanth

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Like daughter like mother

Shraddha and her mom look adorable as they pout in style for a selfie

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The big fat Indian family

Shraddha Kapoor is a family person and enjoys celebrating occasions with her family. This picture consists of her entire family

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The brother-sister gang!

Look at the brother-sister trio pose for this fun picture

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Old is gold!

A photo album is always incomplete without old vintage pictures. Look at this throwback picture where a baby Shraddha is posing with her mom, dad and brother

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Daddy’s little girl

Look at this cute kid posing with her father. Doesn’t she look adorable

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha enjoys mealtime with her entire family in this picture

Fam Jam!

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

TV binging session with dad

The father-daughter duo spends a lazy day in front of their TV sets

