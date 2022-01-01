Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor's

girl-next-door vibes

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Chai lover

She is an ardent ‘chai’ lover like most of us and often shows her love for it on social media

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sibling bond

She loves her elder brother Siddhanth unconditionally and calls him ‘bhaiya’

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Smile please

The actress loves to read books during bedtime and often gives glimpses of it on ‘gram

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Unfiltered selfies

Shraddha is queen of unfiltered selfies and she’s not afraid of posting them in this age of photoshop

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Morning Shraddha

She often shares ‘I woke up like this’ selfies without makeup and we absolutely love them

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Nature lover

The Aashiqui 2 actress loves to spend her time amid nature

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sun-kissed

Like every girl, Shraddha is also a fan of golden hour and sun-kissed selfies

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

It is an absolute delight to watch Shraddha having her Sunday binge

Sunday binge

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Daddy’s girl

She is a true little girl of her ‘Baapu’ and we love their cute bond

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

With her plants

Shraddha knows the importance of environment and shares about it with fans

