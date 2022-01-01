Shraddha Kapoor's
girl-next-door vibes
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Chai lover
She is an ardent ‘chai’ lover like most of us and often shows her love for it on social media
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sibling bond
She loves her elder brother Siddhanth unconditionally and calls him ‘bhaiya’
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Smile please
The actress loves to read books during bedtime and often gives glimpses of it on ‘gram
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Unfiltered selfies
Shraddha is queen of unfiltered selfies and she’s not afraid of posting them in this age of photoshop
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Morning Shraddha
She often shares ‘I woke up like this’ selfies without makeup and we absolutely love them
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Nature lover
The Aashiqui 2 actress loves to spend her time amid nature
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sun-kissed
Like every girl, Shraddha is also a fan of golden hour and sun-kissed selfies
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
It is an absolute delight to watch Shraddha having her Sunday binge
Sunday binge
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Daddy’s girl
She is a true little girl of her ‘Baapu’ and we love their cute bond
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
With her plants
Shraddha knows the importance of environment and shares about it with fans
