 Aditya's love life

Shraddha to Katrina:

november 16, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur's Aashiqui 2 was the first major hit in their careers

Their onscreen chemistry was a rage among the audience

They looked like a perfect couple off screen too with their camaraderie which sparked rumours of their love affair

They collaborated for Ok Jaanu too. However, Aditya had denied dating Shraddha on Koffee With Karan

Rhea Chakraborty and Aditya were rumoured to be seeing one another in 2012-14

Katrina and Aditya were paired together in the film Fitoor & their intense chemistry was unmissable both on & off screen

Though both of them never confirmed their relationship, fans loved the duo.

Ahana Deol & Aditya Roy Kapur were dating back in their college days before Aditya made his debut as an actor

Nidhhi Agerwal & Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines when they were spotted several times at the same gym

Supermodel Diva Dhawan & Aditya made headlines last year with rumours of marriage

But both Diva and Aditya denied the rumours

“She's a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we're good friends." shared Aditya on a talk show

