Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s
sibling love
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Happy selfie
Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful selfie with Siddhanth, little Vedika and Priyank Sharma and they were all smiles for the camera
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Rakshabandhan
The Ek Villain actress was seen performing Rakhi rituals with her brother Siddhanth and the siblings enjoyed the celebrations
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Posers since childhood
This priceless childhood pic featured Shraddha and Siddhanth posing. Don’t they make for a cute sibling duo?!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram/Padmini Kolhapure
Twinning in black
Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen twinning in black t-shirts as they posed with Priyank and Vedika
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Siblings turn co-stars
Shraddha shared a pic with Siddhanth, Ankur Bhatia and director Apoorva Lakhia while they were working on Haseena Parker
Video: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram
Being goofy together
Siddhanth had shared a cute video with Shraddha as they tried different goofy filters
Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram
The goofiness continues
Can’t miss out on Shraddha and Siddhanth’s expressions during Rakhi celebration
Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram
This pic was clicked as the sibling duo was seen enjoying the beauty of nature together
Enjoying beauty of nature
Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram
Grocery shopping
Siddhanth and Shraddha make the most of every moment together even if it is grocery shopping
Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram
Having his back
Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen posing for a quick selfie wherein the actress was seen having her brother’s back
