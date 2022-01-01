Heading 3

Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s

sibling love

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Happy selfie

Shraddha Kapoor shared a beautiful selfie with Siddhanth, little Vedika and Priyank Sharma and they were all smiles for the camera

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Rakshabandhan

The Ek Villain actress was seen performing Rakhi rituals with her brother Siddhanth and the siblings enjoyed the celebrations

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Posers since childhood

This priceless childhood pic featured Shraddha and Siddhanth posing. Don’t they make for a cute sibling duo?!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram/Padmini Kolhapure

Twinning in black

Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen twinning in black t-shirts as they posed with Priyank and Vedika

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Siblings turn co-stars

Shraddha shared a pic with Siddhanth, Ankur Bhatia and director Apoorva Lakhia while they were working on Haseena Parker

Video: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

Being goofy together

Siddhanth had shared a cute video with Shraddha as they tried different goofy filters

Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

The goofiness continues

Can’t miss out on Shraddha and Siddhanth’s expressions during Rakhi celebration

Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

This pic was clicked as the sibling duo was seen enjoying the beauty of nature together

Enjoying beauty of nature

Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

Grocery shopping

Siddhanth and Shraddha make the most of every moment together even if it is grocery shopping

Image: Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram

Having his back

Shraddha and Siddhanth were seen posing for a quick selfie wherein the actress was seen having her brother’s back

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Arjun Kapoor's steal-worthy outfits

Click Here