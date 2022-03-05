Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 05, 2022
Shreya Ghoshal’s career highlights
Heading 3
Sa Re Ga Ma
At the age of sixteen, Shreya Ghoshal participated and won the reality singing television show Sa Re Ga Ma, which aired on the channel Zee TV in 2000
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother spotted Shreya singing in the show and that is how she earned her first break
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
First break
In April 2013, Shreya received the highest honour in London from chosen members of Parliament at the House of Commons. It is the greatest honour awarded to any Indian singer
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Highest honour in London
The singer has received four National Awards, all of which she received by the age of 26
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
National Awards
She made her Bollywood playback singing debut in 2002 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas, for which she won a National Film Award
First playback song
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
She was honoured by the state of Ohio, where Governor Ted Strickland announced June 26, 2010 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day”
Shreya Ghoshal day
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Shreya has appeared five times on Forbes' list of India's Top 100 Celebrities
Five times in Forbes list
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
She was the first Indian singer to have a wax figure displayed at the Indian section of the Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi in 2017
Wax statue
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
