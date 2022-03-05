Entertainment

MAR 05, 2022

Shreya Ghoshal’s career highlights

Sa Re Ga Ma

At the age of sixteen, Shreya Ghoshal participated and won the reality singing television show Sa Re Ga Ma, which aired on the channel Zee TV in 2000

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother spotted Shreya singing in the show and that is how she earned her first break

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

First break

In April 2013, Shreya received the highest honour in London from chosen members of Parliament at the House of Commons. It is the greatest honour awarded to any Indian singer

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Highest honour in London

The singer has received four National Awards, all of which she received by the age of 26

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

National Awards

She made her Bollywood playback singing debut in 2002 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas, for which she won a National Film Award

First playback song

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

She was honoured by the state of Ohio, where Governor Ted Strickland announced June 26, 2010 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day”

Shreya Ghoshal day

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Shreya has appeared five times on Forbes' list of India's Top 100 Celebrities

Five times in Forbes list

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

She was the first Indian singer to have a wax figure displayed at the Indian section of the Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi in 2017

Wax statue

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

