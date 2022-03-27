Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal's soulful melodies

About the singer

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most celebrated singers in the Bollywood industry. Time and again, she has blessed everyone with her heart touching melodies

The song captured hearts and became immensely popular on its release. The song is from the 2013 release Aashiqui 2. It starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead

Image: IMDb

Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu

The track was from the film Zeher and it starred Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami

Agar Tum Mil Jao

Image: IMDb

The song Bairi Piya is an evergreen melody from the film Devdas. The song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: IMDb

Bairi Piya

Teri Ore

Image: IMDb

The song became the love anthem on its release.The video featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from the film Singh is Kinng

Image: IMDb

Piya Bole is a timeless song from the 2005 release Parineeta that would definitely strike a chord in someone's heart whenever they listen to it

Piya Bole

Image: IMDb

The lovely light love song is from the film Band Baaja Baaraat. The song starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Aadha Ishq

Image: IMDb

The lively song is from the 2007 release Jab We Met. The song made everyone groove on its tunes. It starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen

Yeh Ishq Haye

Image: IMDb

The song established the mood for the film Yuvvraaj and captured hearts. The song starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Tu Meri Dost Hai

