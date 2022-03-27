Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 27, 2022
Shreya Ghoshal's soulful melodies
About the singer
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most celebrated singers in the Bollywood industry. Time and again, she has blessed everyone with her heart touching melodies
The song captured hearts and became immensely popular on its release. The song is from the 2013 release Aashiqui 2. It starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead
Image: IMDb
Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu
The track was from the film Zeher and it starred Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami
Agar Tum Mil Jao
Image: IMDb
The song Bairi Piya is an evergreen melody from the film Devdas. The song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Bairi Piya
Teri Ore
Image: IMDb
The song became the love anthem on its release.The video featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from the film Singh is Kinng
Image: IMDb
Piya Bole is a timeless song from the 2005 release Parineeta that would definitely strike a chord in someone's heart whenever they listen to it
Piya Bole
Image: IMDb
The lovely light love song is from the film Band Baaja Baaraat. The song starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma
Aadha Ishq
Image: IMDb
The lively song is from the 2007 release Jab We Met. The song made everyone groove on its tunes. It starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen
Yeh Ishq Haye
Image: IMDb
The song established the mood for the film Yuvvraaj and captured hearts. The song starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Tu Meri Dost Hai
