Shriya-Andrei's love-struck moments
Prachi Malhotra
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Shriya Saran is a loving wife to hubby Andrei Koscheev, and also a doting mother to their little daughter, Radha.
Shriya Saran gave us a sneak peek into her fairytale wedding with Andrei Koscheev. The lovebirds exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on March 19, 2018, in Udaipur, and have been couple goals ever since.
Sealing the deal
The star spent a beautiful morning with her husband Andrei Koscheev and her little bundle of joy, Radha. They make for a picture-perfect family in the photos posted on Instagram.
Pool Time
They celebrated the New Year 2022 in style by spending quality time. They can be seen locking lips in the sneak peeks from the New Year celebration.
Kicking 2022 in style
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev make for a lovely couple as they lock lips on the deck in a sun-kissed photograph.
Love is in the air
In the still, we can see that the diva is attempting to be lifted by her hubby. Dropping the fun pics on Instagram, she wrote, "Lift me up baby ...."
Uplifting love
The Shivaji actress kisses her husband under a tree. Sharing the love-sealed picture on the photo-sharing app, the star captioned the post, "Sending you all kisses and hugs".
Kissing under a tree
The adorable duo once again locked lips in front of the camera in a string of stills shared on social media. They captioned the post, "Just Like that".
'Just Like That'
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev look happy as a clam in the pictures from their travel diaries. Wishing all Eid Mubarak, the actress wrote, "Eid mubarak from us to you....Life is bit upside down abhi, But soon, we will be all be together again."
Travel Diaries
Back in 2019, the couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in Barcelona. Posing in a beautiful red saree, Shriya showered love on her dear hubby.
Karwa Chauth special
