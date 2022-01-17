Entertainment
Jan 17, 2022
Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev love story
First meet
Shriya and Andrei met while diving in the Maldives and instantly fell in love
Image- Andrei Koscheev Instagram
Marriage
Shriya and Andrei tied the knot on March 19, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur
Image- Andrei Koscheev Instagram
The two looked absolutely adorable in traditional Indian attire on their wedding day
Image- Shriya Saran Instagram
Professional life
Shriya Saran is a well-known Indian actress, and Andrei Koscheev was a tennis player and is now an entrepreneur. Both of them are flourishing in their own fields
Image- Shriya Saran Instagram
Blessed with a daughter
The couple welcomed a baby girl on 10th January 2020, and they named the little one Radha
Video- Andrei Koscheev Instagram
Social media
The pair is quite active on social media and often share their mushy pictures on social media
Image- Shriya Saran Instagram
Spain to India
Shriya and Andrei moved to Barcelona following their marriage; however, they returned to Mumbai last year
Image- Shriya Saran Instagram
Exploring the world
The couple is super enthusiastic about travel and frequently embarks on exciting excursions throughout the world
Image- Shriya Saran Instagram
