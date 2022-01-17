Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev love story

First meet

Shriya and Andrei met while diving in the Maldives and instantly fell in love

Image- Andrei Koscheev Instagram

Marriage

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot on March 19, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur

Image- Andrei Koscheev Instagram

The two looked absolutely adorable in traditional Indian attire on their wedding day

Image- Shriya Saran Instagram

Professional life

Shriya Saran is a well-known Indian actress, and Andrei Koscheev was a tennis player and is now an entrepreneur. Both of them are flourishing in their own fields

Image- Shriya Saran Instagram

Blessed with a daughter

The couple welcomed a baby girl on 10th January 2020, and they named the little one Radha

Video- Andrei Koscheev Instagram

Social media

The pair is quite active on social media and often share their mushy pictures on social media

Image- Shriya Saran Instagram

Spain to India

Shriya and Andrei moved to Barcelona following their marriage; however, they returned to Mumbai last year

Image- Shriya Saran Instagram

Exploring the world

The couple is super enthusiastic about travel and frequently embarks on exciting excursions throughout the world

Image- Shriya Saran Instagram

