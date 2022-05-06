Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 06, 2022
Shriya Saran & Andrei's PDA moments
Endearing love
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev secretly got married in 2018. The couple never misses a moment to flaunt their love & their PDA filled pics are all things cute
The couple twinned in classic black outfits. While Shriya opted for a backless black gown, Andrei suited it up in black. The couple looks perfect together
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Stunning couple
Shriya lip-locks with her husband amid a breathtaking sunset view at the beach in Goa
New year
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev shared a cosy moment as they kissed each other at a Diwali party in Hyderabad. The romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Seal it with a kiss
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in Barcelona and Andrei planted a kiss on Shriya’s cheek
Kisses for his beautiful wife
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Andrei Koscheev played a credit card trick with Shriya and left everyone in splits. Don’t miss the kiss at the end
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran & her husband sealed it with a kiss as they enjoyed some romantic pool time during their Goa vacation
Cosy in pool
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Celebrating wife success
Andrei Koscheev celebrated his wife Gamanam's movie success with a peck in front of the poster. And how cute right?
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Mad in love
Shriya and her husband define love on their own terms and never shy to flaunt them. The doting husband said ‘love you' with a kiss and is legit cute
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Making memories
The couple are adorable as they captured a kiss with a big smile and added in their bundle of memories
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Goofy at the best
Shriya Saran and Andrei flaunt their love with kisses and smiles and we are in love with this pic
