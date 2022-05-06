Entertainment

Shriya Saran & Andrei's PDA moments

Endearing love

Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev secretly got married in 2018. The couple never misses a moment to flaunt their love & their PDA filled pics are all things cute

The couple twinned in classic black outfits. While Shriya opted for a backless black gown, Andrei suited it up in black. The couple looks perfect together

Stunning couple

Shriya lip-locks with her husband amid a breathtaking sunset view at the beach in Goa

New year

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev shared a cosy moment as they kissed each other at a Diwali party in Hyderabad. The romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention

Seal it with a kiss

The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in Barcelona and Andrei planted a kiss on Shriya’s cheek

Kisses for his beautiful wife

Andrei Koscheev played a credit card trick with Shriya and left everyone in splits. Don’t miss the kiss at the end

Shriya Saran & her husband sealed it with a kiss as they enjoyed some romantic pool time during their Goa vacation

Cosy in pool

Celebrating wife success

Andrei Koscheev celebrated his wife Gamanam's movie success with a peck in front of the poster. And how cute right?

Mad in love

Shriya and her husband define love on their own terms and never shy to flaunt them. The doting husband said ‘love you' with a kiss and is legit cute

Making memories

The couple are adorable as they captured a kiss with a big smile and added in their bundle of memories

Goofy at the best

Shriya Saran and Andrei flaunt their love with kisses and smiles and we are in love with this pic

