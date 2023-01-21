JAN 21, 2023
Shriya Saran’s beauty secrets
Shriya Saran is a perfect example of natural beauty. Today, we will be taking a look at some of her home remedies for glowing skin
Beauty tips
When it comes to makeup, she is one of those who believe 'less is more'. The actress does not believe in applying too much makeup and letting her skin breathe.
Less is more'
The diva is also not a big fan of beauty products and uses them as little as possible
Keeping it natural
If you are wondering what brings that unmissable glow to her skin, it is none other than rose water, which she uses frequently
Rose water
The moisturizer carried by Shriya Saran everywhere is a mixture of rose water and glycerine
Moisturizing
As for cleansing, she uses an age-old remedy of besan mixed with yogurt or turmeric
Cleansing
Now coming to her hair, she prefers to tie her hair loose to ensure minimal breakage and damage
Hair care
Shriya Saran uses a natural Kajal for her eyes to make them sparkle
Natural Kajal
She also consumes a lot of water during the day, making her skin clean and soft
The water therapy
Over and above this, she also makes sure to eat right, which surely reflects on her skin
Eating right
