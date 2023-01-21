JAN 21, 2023

Heading 3

Shriya Saran’s beauty secrets

Shriya Saran is a perfect example of natural beauty. Today, we will be taking a look at some of her home remedies for glowing skin

Beauty tips

When it comes to makeup, she is one of those who believe 'less is more'. The actress does not believe in applying too much makeup and letting her skin breathe.

Less is more'

The diva is also not a big fan of beauty products and uses them as little as possible

Keeping it natural

If you are wondering what brings that unmissable glow to her skin, it is none other than rose water, which she uses frequently

Rose water

The moisturizer carried by Shriya Saran everywhere is a mixture of rose water and glycerine

Moisturizing

As for cleansing, she uses an age-old remedy of besan mixed with yogurt or turmeric

Cleansing

Now coming to her hair, she prefers to tie her hair loose to ensure minimal breakage and damage

Hair care

Shriya Saran uses a natural Kajal for her eyes to make them sparkle

Natural Kajal

She also consumes a lot of water during the day, making her skin clean and soft

The water therapy

Over and above this, she also makes sure to eat right, which surely reflects on her skin

Eating right

