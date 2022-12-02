DEC 02, 2022
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya draped herself in a gorgeous bright ruby red silk organza saree with sweetheart neckline blouse. She opted for golden jhumkas and perfect makeup
Love for six yards of grace
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran looked like a vision in a coconut ruffle sari with a pleated blouse and a statement belt. She accessorised with oxidised silver jewellery and left her carefree tresses open
Vision in saree
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
She made our hearts skip a beat in this gorgeous maroon sequin saree, by Manish Malhotra. We truly can't get enough of her elegance and beauty
Sequin trend
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
The actress looked like true South Indian beauty in a kanjivaram saree paired up with a statement golden blouse. She kept her makeup and jewellery simple but added red bindi
South Indian style
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya gave total goals in purple saree paired up with designer plunging blouse. She wore a pair of statement danglers, dewy makeup, and her all-time favourite bindi
Purple passion
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Making a striking appearance in a vibrant yellow lehenga with a matching dupatta and a golden blouse and statement necklace, she looked all set to rock the wedding season
Sunshine yellow
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya gave major inspo on classy ethnic looks in in this white saree matched it with a heavily embroidered blouse, kohl eyes and bindi to round up perfectly
Pristine beauty
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran opted for a red saree with a heavy blouse and hooked us. All she needed was glossy lips and a maroon bindi to add more charm to her overall look
Red haute
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
The diva opted for a plain yellow saree with a printed blouse. She amped up her style game with an embellished belt on the waist and the tiny red bindi
Simple yet elegant
