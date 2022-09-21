Heading 3
Shriya's fun moments with her kid Radha
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev and is a proud mommy to daughter Radha with whom she has been enjoying her motherhood phase
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Although Shriya regularly keeps posting videos and pics with her daughter Radha, she hasn't yet revealed her face
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya, her husband and daughter twinned in white and black combo outfits during their European vacation. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Memories ,With love,"
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran is a happy mommy as she plays with her daughter in Tuscany
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran's priceless moments with her husband and daughter in Barcelona
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya and Radha, the mother-daughter, enjoyed a weekend in the pool and won hearts with their cuteness
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya carried her daughter in her arms while swaying to a song. The caption read, “Grateful. Radha.”
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Who says workouts cannot be fun, Shriya Saran's workout with her daughter Radha proves this to the contrary
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Clad in a pink bikini with net cover up dress, Shriya Saran danced with her Radha in Maldives and gave mommy goals
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya shared the cutest video of Radha walking with their dog. You will not be able to take your eyes off the little one
