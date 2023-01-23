JAN 23, 2023
Shruti-Dhanush: South actor-cum-singers
Some of our South actors like Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, and Simbu, can give any singer a run for their money. Take a look at the full list
All the fans of Salaar actress Shruti Haasan know that she has been blessed with a beautiful voice
Shruti Haasan
Who among us has not heard Dhanush in the popular track, Kolaveri Di. He has also lent his voice to several songs for his films
Dhanush
Another actor who croons playback songs for his films is none other than T R Silambasaran
T R Silambasaran
Superstar Kamal Haasan has several songs such as Kaasu Melae Kaasu Vanthu from Kaathala Kaathala to his credit
Kamal Haasan
Vijay sang the number Kandangi Kandangi for his movie Jilla. In addition to this, he crooned a couple of songs for Surya's Periyanna
Vijay
Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal sang a couple of singles including Neeyarinjo Melemanathu, Kadumee Nadumellam, AEIOU, to name just a few
Mohanlal
Jr NTR's list of songs incorporates numbers for films like Nannaku Prematho, Rabhasa, Adhurs, Kantri, Yamadonga
Jr NTR
Late Sandalwood gem Puneeth Rajkumar has also sung a few songs for his own films
Puneeth Rajkumar
Sivakarthikeyan is also loved by the fans for his melodious voice. He first tried singing for his movie, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam
Sivakarthikeyan
