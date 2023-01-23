Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 23, 2023

Shruti-Dhanush: South actor-cum-singers

Image: Instagram

Some of our South actors like Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, and Simbu, can give any singer a run for their money. Take a look at the full list

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

All the fans of Salaar actress Shruti Haasan know that she has been blessed with a beautiful voice

Shruti Haasan

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Who among us has not heard Dhanush in the popular track, Kolaveri Di. He has also lent his voice to several songs for his films

Dhanush

Image: T R Silambasaran Instagram

Another actor who croons playback songs for his films is none other than T R Silambasaran

T R Silambasaran

Superstar Kamal Haasan has several songs such as Kaasu Melae Kaasu Vanthu from Kaathala Kaathala to his credit

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Kamal Haasan

Image: Vijay Twitter

Vijay sang the number Kandangi Kandangi for his movie Jilla. In addition to this, he crooned a couple of songs for Surya's Periyanna

Vijay

Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal sang a couple of singles including Neeyarinjo Melemanathu, Kadumee Nadumellam, AEIOU, to name just a few

Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Jr NTR's list of songs incorporates numbers for films like Nannaku Prematho, Rabhasa, Adhurs, Kantri, Yamadonga

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR

Late Sandalwood gem Puneeth Rajkumar has also sung a few songs for his own films

Image: Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram

Puneeth Rajkumar

Sivakarthikeyan is also loved by the fans for his melodious voice. He first tried singing for his movie, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam

Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram

Sivakarthikeyan

