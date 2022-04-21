Shruti Haasan & boyfriend Santanu pics

Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator. From cosy photos to couples quizzes, the duo are enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together
Calls him Diamond
Shruti Haasan shared an enchanting selfie with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and called him ‘diamond.’ She looks beautiful in a black ensemble with makeup and the visual artist posed in a brown shirt
Shruti Haasan shared a photo of her goth-themed cake designed by Santanu and called herself 'lucky girl." As the couple shared a romantic moment, the Vakeel Saab actress also mentioned that he never fails to make her laugh
Makes her laugh
Shruti Haasan shared a cute pic of hugging her man as they dressed celebrated Diwali in traditional looks, sporting a saree and Santanu in a kurta
Festival of lights with love
Shruti Haasan shared cosy pic with her beau Santanu Hazarika in all smiles as she celebrated his birthday. She also hosted a big party for him and pics and videos went viral
Birthday celebrations
Mirror selfie
Shruti Haasan shared an unseen pic with Santanu Hazarika and they look adorable together. While Shruti a black attire, Santanu held her close as they posed for a perfect mirror selfie
Shruti Haasan shared a goofy pic of her boyfriend Santanu and sister Akshara Haasan and called them her ‘favourite humans’ in the world. Their vibe has always been the coolest
Favourite humans
Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika always make a point to stun at airports with their twinning outfits and PDA moments whenever the paparazzi click them
Airport diaries
Shruti Haasan planted a kiss and hug to boyfriend Santanu Hazarika during their grocery shopping in the supermarket. The pic went viral as it screams couple goals
Kisses & hugs
