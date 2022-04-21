Entertainment

 Priyanka Goud

apr 21, 2022

Heading 3

Shruti Haasan & boyfriend Santanu pics

Fun couple

video: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator. From cosy photos to couples quizzes, the duo are enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together

Calls him Diamond

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan shared an enchanting selfie with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and called him ‘diamond.’ She looks beautiful in a black ensemble with makeup and the visual artist posed in a brown shirt

Shruti Haasan shared a photo of her goth-themed cake designed by Santanu and called herself 'lucky girl." As the couple shared a romantic moment, the Vakeel Saab actress also mentioned that he never fails to make her laugh

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Makes her laugh

Shruti Haasan shared a cute pic of hugging her man as they dressed celebrated Diwali in traditional looks, sporting a saree and Santanu in a kurta

Festival of lights with love

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan shared cosy pic with her beau Santanu Hazarika in all smiles as she celebrated his birthday. She also hosted a big party for him and pics and videos went viral

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Birthday celebrations

Mirror selfie

Image: Pinkvilla south

Shruti Haasan shared an unseen pic with Santanu Hazarika and they look adorable together. While Shruti a black attire, Santanu held her close as they posed for a perfect mirror selfie

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan shared a goofy pic of her boyfriend Santanu and sister Akshara Haasan and called them her ‘favourite humans’ in the world. Their vibe has always been the coolest

Favourite humans

Image: Viral Bhayani

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika always make a point to stun at airports with their twinning outfits and PDA moments whenever the paparazzi click them

Airport diaries

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan planted a kiss and hug to boyfriend Santanu Hazarika during their grocery shopping in the supermarket. The pic went viral as it screams couple goals

Kisses & hugs

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakul Preet Singh Statemental Looks

Click Here