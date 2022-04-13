Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 13, 2022
Shruti Haasan goth looks
Edgy & unique
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan rocks the gothic vibe with an edgy jacket, dark lips, killer looks and attitude!
Fashion statement
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The actress donned a mesh top finished off with a bra top and cool leather pants. Her bold dark makeup, chunky neckpiece and studded belt speak volumes of her statement fashion
The goth beauty dressed up in a leather black bodycon dress and completed her fearless and unconventional look with diamond earrings, dark lip colour, and a spiked headband
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Spiked headband
The Krack actress shows us how to pull an edgy and bold fashion ensemble like a boss in black pants and a pop of colour with a floral crop top
Boss Lady
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Another classic all-black outfit of Shruti Haasan in latex pants, mesh top and stiletto heels. The classic look of beauty if you need fashion inspo!
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Bold and Beautiful
Glam quotient
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan sizzled in an edgy dress and her layered neckpieces made the bold look much more glamorous. Her shiny tresses make the star look absolutely chic
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan takes the goth look a notch higher with a touch of royalty as she pairs up her glam outfit with a crown and bold makeup, which she carries with a lot of confidence like no one else
Royalty
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti shows how to ace goth look with a twist of ethnic wear in a black saree, cat eyes, sleek eyebrows and statement pearl jewellery. This look is best, we just can't stop looking
Mesmerising in saree
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti goes the minimal way but catches attention with a chunky silver spiked neckpiece and red lipstick and eye shadow. Such an eye-popping look
Eye-catchy
