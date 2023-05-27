mAY 27, 2023

Heading 3

Shruti Haasan Gothic Looks

Is anyone gonna talk about how gorgeous Shruti looks in that lipstick shade, and how it perfectly sits with her outfit?

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Look at Me

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

This picture of her wearing the crown with her gorgeous outfit is giving the Gothic Goddess vibe

Gothic Goddess

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

The actress being her own super amazing stylist is literally the coolest thing ever

Shruti being a Gothic on vacation

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Nobody can deny the fact that she definitely aced this makeup look. Her bold black eyeshadow makes her look so powerful and bold

Gothic Makeup look

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

This gothic bold look on Shruti Haasan is definitely giving us ‘The Lady Grim Reaper’

The Grim Reaper

Desi Gothic look

So this is how it will look if we mix a pitch of desi in the Gothic culture. Hence the diva pulled it really well

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Doesn't she look like those gamer girls? But not the ones in pink, the rare ones in black

Gothic Gamer

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Shruti here looks like a strong powerful lady boss who could ruin anyone's life

The lady Villain

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

It's no debate that Shruti loves the color black, and also pulls it off whenever she wears them, like this beautiful flower-like dress

Dark flower

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram

Shruti Haasan’s looks in black are extremely pretty, bold, and the perfect soft gothic style. This looks right here explains it all

A Gothic Baddie

