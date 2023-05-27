mAY 27, 2023
Shruti Haasan Gothic Looks
Is anyone gonna talk about how gorgeous Shruti looks in that lipstick shade, and how it perfectly sits with her outfit?
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Look at Me
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
This picture of her wearing the crown with her gorgeous outfit is giving the Gothic Goddess vibe
Gothic Goddess
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
The actress being her own super amazing stylist is literally the coolest thing ever
Shruti being a Gothic on vacation
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Nobody can deny the fact that she definitely aced this makeup look. Her bold black eyeshadow makes her look so powerful and bold
Gothic Makeup look
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
This gothic bold look on Shruti Haasan is definitely giving us ‘The Lady Grim Reaper’
The Grim Reaper
Desi Gothic look
So this is how it will look if we mix a pitch of desi in the Gothic culture. Hence the diva pulled it really well
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Doesn't she look like those gamer girls? But not the ones in pink, the rare ones in black
Gothic Gamer
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Shruti here looks like a strong powerful lady boss who could ruin anyone's life
The lady Villain
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
It's no debate that Shruti loves the color black, and also pulls it off whenever she wears them, like this beautiful flower-like dress
Dark flower
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Official Instagram
Shruti Haasan’s looks in black are extremely pretty, bold, and the perfect soft gothic style. This looks right here explains it all
A Gothic Baddie
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.