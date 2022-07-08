Heading 3

Shruti Haasan's beauty hacks

Shruti Haasan is a skincare freak, who maintains a healthy routine and follows home remedies for glowing and flawless skin.

Shruti Haasan consumes loads of water throughout the day, which we all must. She avoids any junk food to keep her skin alive.

Shruti Haasan's go-to technique for maintaining healthy skin is moisturizer and sunscreen lotion, which she always carries with her. She regularly washes her face to avoid oiliness. 

Whenever Shruti Haasan gets tanned she does not go for chemical treatments, instead, she applies lemon, tomato, and honey to get rid of the tan.

Shruti Haasan swears by ‘Salicylic acid’ for skin breakout, be it in a face wash, serum, or anything else.

Shruti Haasan is also a huge fan of oiling. "I love oils for my hair, my skin," she sais and revealed that she often even consumes half a teaspoon of oil!

One DIY remedy Shruti Haasan swears by to get rid of a tan, the one most Indian struggle with, is potato and milk.

Shruti Haasan once revealed that the most weirdest she applied on her skin was snail serum.

The diva isn't a fan of the one beauty holy grail most of us swear by - Aloe Vera since she doesn't like the smell of it.

Before going to bed, Shruti Haasan removes the excessive makeup on her skin and applies night cream to repair her skin.

