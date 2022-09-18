Heading 3
Shruti Haasan's best ethnic looks
Shruti added a splash of colours in emerald green with a blouse handwoven in golden zari. She accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings, a bracelet, and a bindi
Shruti Haasan looked stunning in this stylish shimmery saree gown and accessorised her look with rings, bracelets, and a black stoned choker
Shruti looked stunning in a classic black sari teamed with sleeveless backless blouse. The stunning model completed her ensemble with oxidized jewelry and went for bold makeup that looked perfect
Shruti Haasan looked fresh as a daisy in a floral saree and green blouse, with mirror earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and a pretty pink bindi to finish the look off
Shruti Haasan wore a black traditional pat silk saree that Assam is famous for and teamed it with a cut-out full-sleeved blouse. Completed off look with bangles, jhumkas and a golden hair band
The diva was dolled up in the red lehenga set and looked stunning. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, adorned with red roses, she accessorised with statement peacock jhumkis to ace the ethnic
Shruti Haasan dropped a captivating picture in all-white ethnic wear. Her statement jewellery and subtle makeup went perfectly well with her outfit of the day
Shruti Haasan gave total diva vibes in a blue coloured saree teamed up with a matching blouse in the pictures and we are in complete awe of her! She enhanced her look with pair of beautiful jhumkas
Shruti Haasan looked very pretty as a South Indian beauty in the traditional saree with a tikka and traditional gold necklace
