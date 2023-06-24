Heading 3
Shruti Haasan's fitness and diet routine
The actress’s workout and diet routine is an inspiration to many. She is one of the fittest actresses
Workout and Diet
Shruthi has been candid about battling PCOS and endometriosis as she also documents her fitness journey through social media
Getting candid
She follows a holistic routine and follows a healthy diet
Workout regime
The actress actively engages in cardio as it is effective in lowering body fat, improves brain functioning, and is good for the joints
Cardio
Hula Hooping
Hula Hooping is one of the actress’s favorite recreational activities. It improves your heart health, posture, and stability
Treadmill
The actress enjoys working out on the treadmill as it helps get rid of belly fat and improves heart health
Shruti mentions that dancing is an excellent form of exercise to get rid of extra calories. Additionally, it helps lose weight, improves muscle strength and flexibility
Dancing
The actress engages in kickboxing sessions for strength and as an outlet for any built-up stress
Kickboxing
No crash dieting
The actress confessed to following a crash diet which did not work for her. She now follows a nutritious diet
Shruti’s diet consists of protein and carbohydrates. Her diet consists of salads, grilled chicken, green leafy vegetables, eggs, and soup
Balanced protein and carbs
