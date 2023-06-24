Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

Shruti Haasan's fitness and diet routine

The actress’s workout and diet routine is an inspiration to many. She is one of the fittest actresses

Workout and Diet

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Shruthi has been candid about battling PCOS and endometriosis as she also documents her fitness journey through social media

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Getting candid

She follows a holistic routine and follows a healthy diet

Workout regime

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

The actress actively engages in cardio as it is effective in lowering body fat, improves brain functioning, and is good for the joints

Cardio

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Hula Hooping

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Hula Hooping is one of the actress’s favorite recreational activities. It improves your heart health, posture, and stability

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Treadmill

The actress enjoys working out on the treadmill as it helps get rid of belly fat and improves heart health

Shruti mentions that dancing is an excellent form of exercise to get rid of extra calories. Additionally, it helps lose weight, improves muscle strength and flexibility

Dancing

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

The actress engages in kickboxing sessions for strength and as an outlet for any built-up stress

Kickboxing

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

No crash dieting

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

The actress confessed to following a crash diet which did not work for her. She now follows a nutritious diet 

Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

Shruti’s diet consists of protein and carbohydrates. Her diet consists of salads, grilled chicken, green leafy vegetables, eggs, and soup

Balanced protein and carbs

