Heading 3
Shweta-Palak Tiwari's unique bond
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 15, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
In the picture, Palak is seen having a great time with her mother and her little brother Reyansh. They are seen sticking glitter stickers on their cheeks
Fun time with mom and brother
Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram
In the video, Shweta Tiwari is seen dancing with Palak on her superhit music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Palak has become quite popular with the music video
Bijlee Bijlee in the house
Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram
Palak and Shweta both are avid book readers and love to spend their spare time reading books together
2 bookworms
Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram
In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying their mini outing. Shweta loves to spend time with her daughter
Twinning & Slaying!
Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram
In the post, the actress is seen decked up in traditional attires as Shweta for welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes
Festival celebration
Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram
Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak is seen spending time with her mother as she shared selfies with her
Being goofy
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actresses look fabulous together as they get dressed up in gorgeous gown. Shweta wore a pink embellished gown and Palak wore a gorgeous yellow flared embellished gown
Glam girls
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The mother daughter duo loves to take part in social media trends and make fun videos together
Always ready for trends
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta, Palak and Reyansh are seen enjoying the fun time as the Shweta and Palak make Reyansh giggle as they tickle him
Enjoying family time
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari often takes her kids for picnic whenever she gets time between projects. They go to various places and do physical activities as well as play games together
Going for picnics
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's fun bond