Heading 3

Shweta-Palak Tiwari's unique bond

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 15, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

In the picture, Palak is seen having a great time with her mother and her little brother Reyansh. They are seen sticking glitter stickers on their cheeks

Fun time with mom and brother

Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram

In the video, Shweta Tiwari is seen dancing with Palak on her superhit music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Palak has become quite popular with the music video

 Bijlee Bijlee in the house

Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram

Palak and Shweta both are avid book readers and love to spend their spare time reading books together

2 bookworms

Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram

In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying their mini outing. Shweta loves to spend time with her daughter

 Twinning & Slaying!

Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram

In the post, the actress is seen decked up in traditional attires as Shweta for welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes

  Festival celebration

Image source- Palak Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak is seen spending time with her mother as she shared selfies with her

  Being goofy 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actresses look fabulous together as they get dressed up in gorgeous gown. Shweta wore a pink embellished gown and Palak wore a gorgeous yellow flared embellished gown

  Glam girls

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The mother daughter duo loves to take part in social media trends and make fun videos together

  Always ready for trends

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta, Palak and Reyansh are seen enjoying the fun time as the Shweta and Palak make Reyansh giggle as they tickle him

  Enjoying family time 

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari often takes her kids for picnic whenever she gets time between projects. They go to various places and do physical activities as well as play games together

  Going for picnics

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar's fun bond

Click Here