Arushi Srivastava

APR 09, 2022

Shweta Tiwari in denim outfits

Boho look

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari enjoys a massive fan following for her fashionable looks. The actress looked stylish as she paired her dark blue denims with multicolour shrug and choker

All black outfit

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress knows what works best for any occasion- an all-black outfit. She paired a black top with her black jeans and she is ready to rock

Shweta paired baggy blue denim with her puffy jacket to ward off the cold as she enjoys in the snow with her son

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

Stylish winters

Shweta Tiwari looked fabulous as she paired a bright pink crop top with blue crop denims. It is the perfect outfit for Sunday brunch or a fun day with your girls

Cute trimmed pants

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress has worn mom jeans with a yellow crop shirt as she dances in the video

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

Dancing diva

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari is seen dancing with her daughter Palak on her superhit music video, Bijlee Bijlee. She has sported distressed denim and white tee

Grooving together

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

In the video, she is seen dancing as she has sported high-waist blue denim along with a light pink crop top

High waist denims

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

The picture is from her stint in Cape Town for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She looked stunning in black denim shorts and a sports bra as she posed with Rahul Vaidya

Denim shorts

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress looks like a fashion diva in a denim skirt and jacket along with a crop top

Designer skirt

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari is seen flaunting her curves as she sports a crop top and light blue denim joggers

Flaunting curves

