Television
Arushi Srivastava
APR 09, 2022
Heading 3
Shweta Tiwari in denim outfits
Boho look
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari enjoys a massive fan following for her fashionable looks. The actress looked stylish as she paired her dark blue denims with multicolour shrug and choker
All black outfit
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress knows what works best for any occasion- an all-black outfit. She paired a black top with her black jeans and she is ready to rock
Shweta paired baggy blue denim with her puffy jacket to ward off the cold as she enjoys in the snow with her son
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
Stylish winters
Shweta Tiwari looked fabulous as she paired a bright pink crop top with blue crop denims. It is the perfect outfit for Sunday brunch or a fun day with your girls
Cute trimmed pants
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress has worn mom jeans with a yellow crop shirt as she dances in the video
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
Dancing diva
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
Shweta Tiwari is seen dancing with her daughter Palak on her superhit music video, Bijlee Bijlee. She has sported distressed denim and white tee
Grooving together
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
In the video, she is seen dancing as she has sported high-waist blue denim along with a light pink crop top
High waist denims
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
The picture is from her stint in Cape Town for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She looked stunning in black denim shorts and a sports bra as she posed with Rahul Vaidya
Denim shorts
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress looks like a fashion diva in a denim skirt and jacket along with a crop top
Designer skirt
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
Shweta Tiwari is seen flaunting her curves as she sports a crop top and light blue denim joggers
Flaunting curves
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s home