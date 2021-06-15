Shweta Tiwari’s controversies June 15, 2021
Bikini controversy
Shweta Tiwari created a lot of buzz due to her work and personal life
Shweta participated in the reality series, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao where she was spotted taking a bath wearing a two-piece bikini on national television
Cold war with Dolly Bindra
She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 4. While the actor was inside the Bigg Boss house, she made the headlines for her ugly fights with Dolly Bindra
The actor was spotted getting into many altercations with the housemate, Dolly Bindra, who was one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss
Divorce with Raja Chaudhary
Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s relationship was often talked about
Shweta Tiwari went through an ugly divorce with Raja Chaudhary, after which the actor claimed that she “went through hell” because of him
Issues with co-star Cezanne Khan
Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan’s on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
But, Shweta had often revealed that there were many issues between her and Cezanne Khan as they would often fight on the sets of the series
Separated from Abhinav Kohli
Shweta Tiwari made the headlines when she accused Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence and harassment
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari too came in support of the actor and revealed that she “didn’t suffer any physical abuse but emotional abuse was there”
