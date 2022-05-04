Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 04, 2022

Shweta Tiwari’s stylish floral outfits

Georgette high neck floral dress

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari is winning hearts in beautiful georgette material short dress. It has all-over floral work with high neck and frill work on the shoulders

Floral work pantsuit

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks glamorous as she has sported a peach pantsuit. It has golden floral work on the blazer, which adds to the glam of the outfit

The actress looks gorgeous in a dark blue dress with floral print all over it. She paired it with a brown belt and beige footwear

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Multi colour belted floral dress

Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress looks like a fashionable diva in black dress with pink and white floral print. It is a full sleeve dress with a slit

Black floral slit dress

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Floral embroidery corset dress

The fashionista has her fans swooning over her looks as she sported a corset style dress. It has floral embroidery on the top and net design of the skirt

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks simple yet elegant in the black puffy sleeves top with all-over floral print. She paired the look with simple white pants

Vintage style Black floral top

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta looks festive ready in the blue cotton skirt style suit. She has paired it with a blue dupatta and silver jhumkas

Blue floral suit

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks absolutely stunning in a purple and pink mix floral dress. It is a deep neck and high slit dress, which is perfect for a party

Deep neck floral dress

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

For the look, Begusarai actress has sported a simple beige suit which has multicolor floral design on it

Beige with floral work

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks resplendent in a gorgeous white saree with light floral print all over it, which will be perfect for any summery event

Graceful floral saree

