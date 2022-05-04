Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 04, 2022
Heading 3
Shweta Tiwari’s stylish floral outfits
Georgette high neck floral dress
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari is winning hearts in beautiful georgette material short dress. It has all-over floral work with high neck and frill work on the shoulders
Floral work pantsuit
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks glamorous as she has sported a peach pantsuit. It has golden floral work on the blazer, which adds to the glam of the outfit
The actress looks gorgeous in a dark blue dress with floral print all over it. She paired it with a brown belt and beige footwear
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Multi colour belted floral dress
Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress looks like a fashionable diva in black dress with pink and white floral print. It is a full sleeve dress with a slit
Black floral slit dress
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Floral embroidery corset dress
The fashionista has her fans swooning over her looks as she sported a corset style dress. It has floral embroidery on the top and net design of the skirt
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks simple yet elegant in the black puffy sleeves top with all-over floral print. She paired the look with simple white pants
Vintage style Black floral top
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta looks festive ready in the blue cotton skirt style suit. She has paired it with a blue dupatta and silver jhumkas
Blue floral suit
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari looks absolutely stunning in a purple and pink mix floral dress. It is a deep neck and high slit dress, which is perfect for a party
Deep neck floral dress
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
For the look, Begusarai actress has sported a simple beige suit which has multicolor floral design on it
Beige with floral work
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks resplendent in a gorgeous white saree with light floral print all over it, which will be perfect for any summery event
Graceful floral saree
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bollywood actors-approved style for Eid