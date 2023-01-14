JAN 14, 2023
Sibling duo Shruti and Akshara Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Superstar Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti Haasan, and Akshara Haasan are sibling goals. We bring to you some picture-perfect moments of the two over the years
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan twins with sister Akshara Haasan in stylish black attire as they get clicked in a precious still
Laughing away our troubles
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The two pose for a goofy selfie during one of their chilling sessions at home
The goofy duo
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Have a look at this adorable pic of the two sisters smiling at each other
Happiness & Love
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan uploaded a picture with kid sister Akshara Haasan and dad Kamal Haasan to wish the superstar a 'happy birthday'
Three musketeers!
The two give us some adorable photobooth pictures on siblings day back in 2020
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Photo Booth
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan pose with daddy dear Kamal Haasan when the three musketeers head to vote
Time to vote
The sibling duo are all dolled up as they stepped out to attend an event in September 2021
Glam up
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Haasan sisters pose for a cute selfie as they celebrated Akshara Haasan's birthday back in 2021
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Birthday Shenanigans
Shruti Haasan poses for a goofy picture with her two favorite humans, sister Akshara Haasan, and beau Santanu Hazarika
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
My favorite humans
