Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 14, 2023

Sibling duo Shruti and Akshara Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Superstar Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti Haasan, and Akshara Haasan are sibling goals. We bring to you some picture-perfect moments of the two over the years

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan twins with sister Akshara Haasan in stylish black attire as they get clicked in a precious still

Laughing away our troubles

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The two pose for a goofy selfie during one of their chilling sessions at home

The goofy duo

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Have a look at this adorable pic of the two sisters smiling at each other

Happiness & Love

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan uploaded a picture with kid sister Akshara Haasan and dad Kamal Haasan to wish the superstar a 'happy birthday'

Three musketeers!

The two give us some adorable photobooth pictures on siblings day back in 2020

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Photo Booth

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan pose with daddy dear Kamal Haasan when the three musketeers head to vote

Time to vote

The sibling duo are all dolled up as they stepped out to attend an event in September 2021

Glam up

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Haasan sisters pose for a cute selfie as they celebrated Akshara Haasan's birthday back in 2021

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Birthday Shenanigans 

Shruti Haasan poses for a goofy picture with her two favorite humans, sister Akshara Haasan, and beau Santanu Hazarika

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

My favorite humans

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here