JAN 17, 2023
Sibling duo Vijay and Anand Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The South film industry enjoys the presence of several dynamic sibling duos and on top of the list are, Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda
The sibling love!
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
Time and again, the Deverakonda brother have brightened our screen with their adorable pictures of their time together
The social media game
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
Here is a picture of the sibling duo posing in stylish semi-formal attires during a promotional event for Pushpaka Vimanam
Supporting one another
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
Take a look at the memorable photograph from the birthday celebration of Anand Deverakonda back in 2022
Birthday Bonanza
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Liger star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture-perfect fam-jam moment from the Diwali celebration
Happy Diwali
The Deverakonda brothers wished their mother on her 50th birthday with a fun video of the three playing some indoor cricket
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Happiness!
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
Don't these two look adorable as they share a laugh with their parents in his cute still
Laughing together
The Telugu actors spend some quality time with their mother in the comfort of their Hyderabad home
Just chilling
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
Anand Deverakonda gave us a sneak peek into their lockdown diaries as they lock horns in a friendly chess match
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Chess time
The Arjun Reddy star wished everyone a 'Happy Sankranti' by dropping a picture with his family
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Happy Sankranti
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.