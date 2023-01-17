Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 17, 2023

Sibling duo Vijay and Anand Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The South film industry enjoys the presence of several dynamic sibling duos and on top of the list are, Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda

The sibling love!

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

Time and again, the Deverakonda brother have brightened our screen with their adorable pictures of their time together

The social media game

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

Here is a picture of the sibling duo posing in stylish semi-formal attires during a promotional event for Pushpaka Vimanam

Supporting one another

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

Take a look at the memorable photograph from the birthday celebration of Anand Deverakonda back in 2022

Birthday Bonanza

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Liger star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture-perfect fam-jam moment from the Diwali celebration

Happy Diwali

The Deverakonda brothers wished their mother on her 50th birthday with a fun video of the three playing some indoor cricket

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Happiness!

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

Don't these two look adorable as they share a laugh with their parents in his cute still

Laughing together

The Telugu actors spend some quality time with their mother in the comfort of their Hyderabad home

Just chilling

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

Anand Deverakonda gave us a sneak peek into their lockdown diaries as they lock horns in a friendly chess match

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Chess time

The Arjun Reddy star wished everyone a 'Happy Sankranti' by dropping a picture with his family

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Happy Sankranti 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here