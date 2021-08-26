Siblings who are acing in Bollywood

The Nawab sibling duo is unquestionably one of the most royal in B-town. Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut in the drama Parampara, in which he played the lead role in 1993
In the year 2004, his sister Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the film Dil Maange More. Now, their children have inherited their strong bond
It's no doubt that Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the cutest siblings in bollywood. Shahid made his debut with Ishq Vishk, while Ishaan made his debut as a child artist in the film Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi
While Shahid has given Hindi cinema several amazing films, Ishaan starred in 'Beyond the Clouds' as a grown up in 2017. This sibling duo has a large fan base
The siblings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are well-known for their fashion choices. While Sonam Kapoor is admired for her stunning outfits, Harsh Varrdhan is adored for his sneaker collection
Sonam made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love drama Saawariya. While her brother made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Mirzya. They both have been unstoppable since then
Shraddha and Siddhanth kapoor, the siblings who epitomise simplicity, share an amazing bond. In 2010, she made her film debut in Teen Patti. Whereas, her breakthrough came in the form of Aashiqui 2
Her brother made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Shootout at Wadala, and he has also served as an assistant director on several films. They both are admired by people
The lovely Sanon sisters are also a part of B-town. Kriti Sanon's debut Bollywood film Heropanti won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
Her sister Nupur Sanon had an outstanding on-screen appearance in B Praak's music video Filhall. The duo gives major sibling goals